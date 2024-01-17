AI Artist Transforms South Park Characters into Real Humans

An artificial intelligence (AI) artist, known by the moniker 'demonflyingfox', has harnessed the power of deepfake technology to reimagine characters from the renowned animated series, South Park, as real humans. The setting chosen for this transformation is a quintessential Eighties sitcom, providing a startling contrast to the original cartoon milieu.

Deepfake Artistry: From Animation to Reality

Employing the capabilities of deepfakes, which use AI and machine learning to digitally alter photos and videos, 'demonflyingfox' has transformed an array of characters. The list includes Eric Cartman, Kyle Broflovski, Stan Marsh, Kenny McCormick, Mr Mackey, Randy Marsh, Timmy Burch, and Mr Garrison. The deepfake renditions have elicited mixed reactions from viewers. While some have praised the accuracy of the recreations, others have described the lifelike versions as 'creepy and weird'.

Public Perception and Critique

The deepfake video, which has recently resurfaced on Reddit, has not been without its detractors. Critics have pointed out inaccuracies such as the transformation of Kenny McCormick, a character renowned for his blond hair and parka outfit, which they believe has not been faithfully represented. However, many viewers have been impressed by the level of detail and attention that went into creating these deepfake versions of the beloved characters.

AI's impact on the world of South Park doesn't end there. An American company, Fable Simulation, has developed an AI tool named AI Showrunner. This tool has the ability to generate new South Park episodes from brief text prompts and can even create original characters based on the user's voice and appearance. Despite the exciting possibilities this presents for fan-generated content, Fable's CEO, Edward Saatchi, has clarified that AI Showrunner is intended for research purposes and will not be released to the public.