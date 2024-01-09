en English
Science & Technology

AI and Supercomputing Unearth New Material to Revolutionize Battery Technology

author
By: Waqas Arain
Published: January 9, 2024 at 12:33 pm EST | Updated: Jan 9, 2024 at 12:43 pm EST
In an unprecedented stride for technology and science, Microsoft, in collaboration with the Pacific Northwest National Laboratory (PNNL) – a branch of the US Department of Energy – has discovered a groundbreaking material that could disrupt the future of energy storage. This material, known as N2116, was identified using the prowess of artificial intelligence (AI) and supercomputing, and can reduce lithium use in batteries by a staggering 70%. This discovery comes at a pivotal time as the demand for lithium-ion batteries is expected to surge tenfold by 2030, with potential lithium shortages looming as early as 2025.

AI and Supercomputing: Accelerating Scientific Discovery

Traditionally, the process of sifting through potential inorganic materials for such innovations could have taken over two decades. However, this collaborative effort employed AI technology and supercomputing to identify 18 promising candidates from a massive list of 32 million in under a week. This unprecedented pace of discovery is a testament to the extraordinary potential of AI and high-performance computing in catalyzing scientific breakthroughs.

Introducing N2116: The Future of Battery Technology

In under nine months, a working battery prototype incorporating the new material, N2116, was developed. This solid-state electrolyte is a game-changer in battery technology, offering a safer and potentially more sustainable energy storage solution compared to traditional liquid or gel-like lithium batteries. N2116 also hints at a more energy-dense, faster-charging, and environmentally friendly future for batteries. It is a significant leap away from the lithium-dependent status quo, potentially replacing lithium with more abundant and cheaper sodium.

Implications Beyond Energy Storage

While the implications of this discovery are far-reaching in the realm of energy storage, the potential of AI and supercomputing extends beyond it. The same process used to discover N2116 can be applied to other chemistry and materials science problems, thus expanding the horizons of scientific discovery. As the world grapples with urgent environmental challenges, such technologies can become instrumental in fast-tracking solutions, revolutionizing not just batteries, but a multitude of sectors.

Science & Technology Tech United States
author

Waqas Arain

Waqas Arain, with a prestigious journalistic stint across prestigious media institutions such as ARY News TV, Dawn.com, and Apna Television Group spanning more than seven years, holds an immense wealth of experience. He is a proficient reporter, showcasing remarkable adeptness in critical and inventive thought which aids him in dealing effectively with a wide array of topics. Waqas exhibits an innate ability to master complex ideas swiftly and then convey these intricately woven narratives in a compelling manner, responsive to various themes and prevailing world affairs. Being an effective communicator and a cooperative team member, he excels in high-pressure situations and fosters harmonious relationships within the team.

