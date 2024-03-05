Agile Space Wins Space Force Contract for Mobile Satellite Integration Facility

WASHINGTON -- A groundbreaking venture by space propulsion startup Agile Space has been spotlighted as they clinch a significant contract from the U.S. Space Force, promising to revolutionize satellite deployment. The Space Force’s technology branch, SpaceWERX, granted Agile Space a Small Business Innovation Research (SBIR) Phase 2 contract to develop its innovative Mobile Payload Processing Center. This facility aims to expedite satellite integration, presenting a game-changing solution in the space industry.

Advertisment

Revolutionizing Satellite Deployment

The Mobile Payload Processing Center, a concept birthed by Agile Space, addresses a critical bottleneck in satellite deployment: the prolonged preparation for launch. Constructed within a 40-foot-long shipping container that mounts on a flatbed truck, this unit unfolds to reveal over 500 square feet of pristine, secure cleanroom workspace. Kara Grubis, Agile's vice president of engineering, elucidates the center's dual functionality, highlighting its genesis from supporting rocket engine testing in the Mojave desert to its present adaptability for satellite integration. “It provides a generously sized clean, safe, and secure operational footprint for multiple operators to simultaneously work on large payloads,” Grubis shared, underlining the unit's expansive utility.

Strategic Advantage for Space Force

Advertisment

The agility and efficiency offered by Agile Space's mobile unit could not be timelier. The U.S. Space Force, amid escalating demands for satellite deployment, faces infrastructural constraints that impede the pace of launches. Capt. George Eberwine, program manager in the Space Safari program office, championed the mobile payload processing center as a pivotal asset, providing “flexibility in times when traditional solutions might be compromised.” This innovation comes as a breath of fresh air to Space Force officials, who have voiced concerns over the existing satellite processing infrastructure's inability to keep up with the rapidly increasing launch schedule demands.

Pushing the Envelope in Space Innovation

Agile Space's recent triumph is not just a testament to its pioneering spirit but also a beacon of private-sector ingenuity in advancing space missions. Having secured one of the 19 coveted SBIR Phase 2 contracts under the Tactically Responsive Space Challenge, Agile Space, alongside other winners, shares in the $34 million program funding aimed at leapfrogging technological advancements in space. With a $13 million funding round last year, bolstered by investment from Lockheed Martin Ventures, Agile Space is poised at the forefront of redefining satellite deployment for the Space Force and beyond.

This strategic collaboration between Agile Space and the U.S. Space Force, facilitated through the Tactically Responsive Space Challenge, underscores a significant shift towards rapid, flexible satellite deployment capabilities.