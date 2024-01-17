AEWIN Unveils High-Performance SCB-1942 Series Powered by Intel's 5th Gen Xeon Scalable Processors

Today, AEWIN, a leading technology company, announced the launch of its revolutionary High-Performance Network Appliance series, the SCB-1942. The latest offering from AEWIN is powered by Intel's 5th Gen Xeon Scalable Processors, better known as Emerald Rapids CPUs. The series presents a significant leap forward in processing power, providing up to 128 CPU cores across two processors.

Advertisment

SCB-1942 Series: A New Benchmark in Network Appliances

The SCB-1942 series comes in a range of configurations, each designed to cater to unique customer needs. It offers varying PCIe slot options, ensuring compatibility with a diverse array of interface cards and accelerators. AEWIN's latest series marks a new benchmark for the network appliance industry, combining high performance with adaptability.

The SCB-1942A model is a 2U 2-socket network computing platform that features 16 memory sockets for DDR5 up to 5600MHz and eight PCIe 5.0 expansion slots. These slots are compatible with a variety of interface cards and accelerators, including 400G NIC cards. Additionally, the model supports up to 10 SATA for storage applications, making it a versatile solution for various computing needs.

Advertisment

SCB-1942C: A Leap Towards Intelligent Applications

AEWIN's SCB-1942C model is another 2U 2-socket platform, specifically designed to accommodate dual-width PCIe x16 slots for GPU/FPGA cards. With a focus on intelligent edge applications, the SCB-1942C model paves the way for innovative solutions in Smart Medical, Smart Manufacturing, and Smart City sectors.

AEWIN has prioritized reliability and security in the SCB-1942 series. It includes features such as CRPS, AEWIN Trusted Secure Boot, firmware resiliency, TPM 2.0 module, and Intel QuickAssist Technology.