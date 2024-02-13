Aethlon Medical's Q3 Earnings: Anticipation Builds for EPS and Revenue Performance

As of January 31st, Aethlon Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEMD) recorded a decrease in short interest, with 7,600 shares. This translates to a days-to-cover ratio of just 0.4 days. The company has a market capitalization of $4.36 million, reflecting the investment community's interest and confidence in its future.

Earnings and Revenue Forecast

Aethlon Medical is set to announce its quarterly earnings today, February 13th, after the market close. Analysts predict an Earnings Per Share (EPS) of -$1.37, representing a considerable year-over-year decrease. The estimated revenue for this quarter is $0M.

In the last year, Aethlon Medical has managed to beat EPS estimates 50% of the time. However, it has yet to beat revenue estimates. Over the past three months, there have been two upward revisions to EPS estimates, indicating a positive trend in the company's performance.

Analyst Ratings and Price Targets

Currently, the only available analyst rating on Aethlon Medical's stock is 'hold'. The average analyst earnings estimate for the current year is -$4.98 per share. Despite this, the 12-month Wall Street median price target for Aethlon Medical Inc is a staggering $40.00, significantly higher than its current closing price of $1.75.

Previous Earnings Performance

Aethlon Medical last announced its quarterly earnings on November 14th, where it managed to beat the consensus estimate. The company is expected to display unchanged quarterly revenue when it releases its results for the period ending December 31, 2023. The average analyst estimate for Aethlon Medical Inc is a loss of $1.23 per share.

In conclusion, as we await Aethlon Medical's Q3 earnings results, the anticipation lies in whether the company will continue its trend of beating EPS estimates and if it can finally surpass revenue expectations. With a significantly higher price target than the current closing price, investors are watching closely to see if the company can turn around its revenue performance and meet these lofty expectations.