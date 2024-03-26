Aeria Secures $1.8M from Kalaari Capital for Proptech Expansion in Asia

Aeria, a burgeoning technology platform that transforms the way commercial real estate is managed, recently announced a significant financial milestone, having raised $1.8 million, approximately Rs 15 crore, in a pre-seed funding round. The round saw participation from notable investors including Kalaari Capital, Foundamental, AC Ventures, and AL Trust. With this infusion of capital, Aeria sets its sights on broadening its operational footprint across Southeast Asia, the Middle East, and additional Asian markets.

Revolutionizing Commercial Real Estate Management

At the heart of Aeria's mission is the ambition to overhaul the conventional, often manual, systems of managing facilities and tenant relations prevalent in the commercial real estate sector. Priyanka Gera, the founder and CEO of Aeria, highlighted the company's objective to employ cutting-edge technology to enhance efficiency and streamline operations for property owners. With an estimated 52 billion square feet of commercial real estate in the Asia Pacific region, growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 15%, the potential for digital transformation in this space is immense.

Integrated Solutions for a Digital Era

Aeria's approach to redefining property management involves offering a suite of integrated solutions facilitated by a single app. This innovation aims to digitize and automate tasks that have traditionally been manual, thereby improving the operational efficiency of managing office buildings. The range of services offered includes advanced access and parking management systems, delivery-to-desk services, and visitor management solutions, among others. By leveraging artificial intelligence, Aeria enhances the overall experience within office buildings, making it a pioneer in the proptech domain.

Expanding Footprint and Future Aspirations

With the fresh round of funding, Aeria is well-poised to execute its expansion strategy across targeted regions. The company's growth plans are not just about geographic expansion but also about deepening the penetration of its technology solutions in existing markets. As Aeria embarks on this journey of expansion, the company is set to play a pivotal role in transforming the landscape of commercial real estate management in Asia and beyond, marking a significant leap towards a more efficient and digitally empowered future.