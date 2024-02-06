ACME Lithium Inc. Announces Significant Resource Estimation at Clayton Valley Project

ACME Lithium Inc., a pioneering mineral exploration company, has made a significant stride in its Clayton Valley lithium brine project, based in Esmeralda County, Nevada. The company has announced an estimated inferred lithium carbonate equivalent (LCE) resource of approximately 302,900 metric tons spanning a 40-year extraction period. Notably, the project shares a border with Albemarle Corporation's Silver Peak lithium deposit, one of the most valuable lithium sources in the region.

Resource Estimation and Exploration Insights

The estimation, derived from comprehensive geophysical surveys and testing from three drill holes, covers about 55% of the project's 119 claims. The data, compiled in a detailed report by Confluence Water Resources LLC, underlines the presence of lithium brine with geothermal affinities, aligning with the characteristics of other Clayton Valley projects.

ACME's exploration efforts are designed to assess the potential for lithium-enriched brines in the area and to identify viable commercialization opportunities. The company has a forward-looking approach and focuses on acquiring and developing battery metal projects, keeping an eye on the rapid advancement of battery technology and ever-increasing global demand.

Upcoming Developments and Potential Challenges

In the next step of this promising endeavour, ACME plans to file a NI 43-101 compliant report within 45 days. This exploration program is meticulously overseen by qualified professionals as defined by NI 43-101, ensuring scientific and technical accuracy in all findings. ACME's leadership comprises an experienced team with a proven track record in the industry.

However, ACME's forward-looking statements regarding future exploration and development activities come with inherent risks and uncertainties. These include potential challenges in securing financing, navigating regulatory restrictions, and managing fluctuations in commodity prices that could impact the project's viability.