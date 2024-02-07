Accellera Launches New Working Group to Enhance Design and Verification Productivity

In a significant development, the Accellera Systems Initiative, a known player in electronic design automation (EDA) and intellectual property (IP) standards, has revealed the inception of the SystemVerilog Mixed-Signal Interface Types (SystemVerilog MSI) Working Group. This group is setting out on a mission to engineer a language extension that would seamlessly align with SystemVerilog. The extension is targeted to facilitate interconnect, conversion, and resolution among diverse net types, including bidirectional connections.

Advertisment

Aimed at Boosting Productivity

The primary objective of this initiative is to augment design and verification productivity in electronics product development. This improvement is expected to be achieved by reinforcing the integration of analog and mixed-signal models with SystemVerilog designs. Tom Fitzpatrick has been appointed as the chair of the Working Group, and Peter Grove will be the co-chair. The group has expressed its intent to release the new standard as an addendum to IEEE Std. 1800-2023.

Fulfilling a Crucial Need

Advertisment

The demand for this functionality was recognized by the Accellera UVM-MS and SystemVerilog-AMS Working Groups. The previous attempts to add similar capabilities did not fully cater to the complexity and usability requirements for System-on-Chip designs. This development is aimed at overcoming these shortcomings.

First Meeting in March

The first meeting of the Working Group is slated for mid-March. The Accellera Systems Initiative operates as an independent, not-for-profit entity. It collaborates with the IEEE to contribute to formal standardization processes. Its global sponsors comprise eminent names like Cadence, Siemens EDA, and Synopsys.