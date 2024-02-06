Acceldata Introduces Groundbreaking AI Technology for Data Management

Breaking new ground in the field of data management, enterprise data observability leader Acceldata has unveiled an industry-first AI technology. The technology is designed to revolutionize DataOps teams' approach to data management, offering AI-assisted data observability that adjusts to the distinctive technical and business landscapes of enterprises.

Reimagining Data Management with AI

This trailblazing technology departs from the black-box approaches of the past, marking a paradigm shift in data observability. It empowers organizations to define their parameters, fostering a harmonious blend of AI autonomy and human oversight. This dynamic is crafted to align with business needs and regulatory requirements, enabling enterprises to maintain control over their AI models and avoid the pitfalls of unreliable performance.

Towards a Collaborative Future

Acceldata's new AI co-pilot feature is designed to streamline operations, eliminating the need for manual setup and autonomously monitoring data anomalies. It promotes collaboration across teams, including non-technical users, in a bid to democratize access to data. Rohit Choudhary, the CEO and co-founder of Acceldata, underscored the transformative potential of AI in reshaping enterprise data management.

Addressing Enterprise Needs

The introduction of the AI co-pilot feature follows Acceldata's acquisition of Bewgle, an AI platform. The move is seen as a strategic enhancement of the company's platform, aimed at comprehensively addressing the needs of enterprises. The AI co-pilot is a part of Acceldata's All-in-One Enterprise Data Observability platform, a recognized tool for managing the ever-increasing volume of data in today's industries.

Analysts Melody Chien and Ankush Jain from Gartner have emphasized the significance of data observability driven by active metadata and AI/ML in their report on Data Observability. This development from Acceldata aligns precisely with their insights, reinforcing Acceldata's standing as a pioneer in the realm of data management.