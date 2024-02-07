Academian Inc Launches, Pledges to Revolutionize Education Through Technology

Academian Inc, an innovative education technology (EdTech) solutions provider, has announced its official launch. The company's mission is to deliver effective learning solutions and engaging experiences for K-12, higher education, and workforce development programs on a global scale.

Revolutionizing Education Through Technology

Leveraging advanced technology, Academian is committed to digital engineering, creating impactful content solutions, and facilitating learning experiences that enhance data-driven decision-making for both educators and students. The firm offers scalable dashboards and education intelligence solutions, processing data for millions of students worldwide. The focus is on the development of content and technology solutions that significantly enhance student performance and instructor efficacy.

Expertise and Innovation at the Helm

The global team at Academian boasts extensive experience in digital product and platform development. The company's CEO, Kal Somani, emphasizes Academian's commitment to staying ahead of market innovation to serve clients efficiently. To fulfill its digital transformation goals, Academian has formed a strategic partnership with Benchmark Education Company (BEC), leveraging its technology and team expertise.

Creating Tailored Solutions for Diverse Educational Needs

Academian specializes in a product-oriented design approach, keeping a keen eye on market trends, learner behavior science, and domain workflows. The company's comprehensive services include crafting strategies, innovating instructional and media design, reengineering publishing workflows, system and network design, and cloud integration. With an executive team of industry veterans and employing over 275 full-time experts, Academian is well-positioned to deliver customized solutions for diverse educational needs across languages, education levels, and learning goals through its innovative digital learning products.