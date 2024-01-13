en English
Abode Systems Unveils AI-Powered Edge Camera with Unrivaled Range and Battery Life

By: Wojciech Zylm
Published: January 13, 2024 at 8:13 am EST
Abode Systems Unveils AI-Powered Edge Camera with Unrivaled Range and Battery Life

Abode Systems, in collaboration with Xailient and Morse Micro, has announced the arrival of the Abode Edge Camera – a revolutionary addition to their do-it-yourself (DIY) smart security products. This innovative security camera stands out for its advanced artificial intelligence (AI) capabilities, a remarkable transmission range exceeding 1.5 miles and an exceptional battery life.

Unprecedented Range and Battery Life

The Abode Edge Camera impresses with a transmission range of over 1.5 miles, a feat made possible by the integration of Morse Micro’s Wi-Fi CERTIFIED HaLow system-on-chip solution. This technology ensures superior wireless performance over an extensive distance, setting a new benchmark in the home security industry.

The camera is also equipped with a 6,000 mAh rechargeable lithium-ion battery, providing up to a year of battery life. This best-in-class performance eliminates the need for frequent recharging, reducing maintenance efforts for homeowners and ensuring uninterrupted home surveillance.

AI-Driven Efficiency and Responsiveness

The Abode Edge Camera brings AI to the forefront of home surveillance, offering prompt data processing and swift decision-making capabilities. It features an integrated Passive Infrared (PIR) motion sensor that works in conjunction with AI detection. This synergy allows the camera to discern meaningful activity, initiate recording of significant events, and enhance the overall responsiveness of the home security system.

In addition to its heightened alertness, the camera also prioritizes energy efficiency by entering a deep sleep mode when no motion is detected, thereby maximizing the battery life.

Flexibility and Integration

Whether you are looking to expand your existing Abode home security setup or seeking an independent surveillance solution, the Abode Edge Camera offers flexibility. Its design allows it to be effortlessly integrated into an existing system, or it can function autonomously, catering to diverse security needs of homeowners. Abode is also introducing new video plans starting at $3.99 per month to support the launch of this camera, which is expected to hit the market in Q1 2024 with an MSRP of $199.99.

AI & ML Security Tech
Wojciech Zylm

Hailing from Warsaw, Wojciech Zylm is a devoted correspondent with a keen interest in communicating vital global news. Since 2018, he has consistently furthered his journalistic talents, keeping his finger on the pulse of current affairs and political happenings. Infusing facts with compelling narratives, Wojciech provides extensive reports on a myriad of subjects, spanning politics, culture, and technology, ensuring his audience stays abreast and interested. His extraordinary abilities and dedication to his profession solidify his position as a crucial asset in the realm of international journalism.

