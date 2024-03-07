Abandoned PS5 Exclusive Launch Tomorrow: Kahraman Unveils Collaboration with PlayStation

After much anticipation and swirling rumors, the gaming community is on the edge of their seats for the launch of Abandoned on PS5, set to reveal its enigmatic nature tomorrow. Hassan Kahraman, the title's director, sheds light on the PlayStation exclusive deal, tracing its origins back to a previous collaboration.

Advertisment

Genesis of a Partnership

Kahraman's dialogue with Al Hub site highlighted the inception of his relationship with PlayStation during the development of Rewind: Voices From The Past, initially announced for PC and exclusively for PS4 amongst consoles in 2015. Despite the project's eventual cancellation, this partnership sowed the seeds for future cooperation, leading to Abandoned's exclusive debut on PS5. This revelation dispels the clouds of speculation surrounding the game's platform exclusivity, offering fans a glimpse into the strategic decisions steering its development.

From Small Beginnings to Big Ambitions

Over the years, Blue Box Game Studios, under Kahraman's direction, focused on smaller-scale projects, simultaneously lending their expertise to third-party studios. This journey of growth and collaboration underscores the studio's evolution, culminating in the ambitious venture that Abandoned represents. Kahraman also took this opportunity to address and deny ongoing rumors linking him to industry luminary Hideo Kojima, promising clarity with the application's release.

Abandoned's application, promising a groundbreaking experience that transcends traditional trailers, is poised to captivate PlayStation 5 audiences starting August 10. This innovative approach has fueled fan theories, including connections to the Metal Gear Solid franchise. However, Kahraman's insights into the game's unique reveal mechanism and its roots in a longstanding partnership with PlayStation have set the stage for a highly anticipated launch.