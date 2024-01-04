en English
AI & ML

A Year in Review: The Highs, Lows and Future of Technology in 2023

author
By: Salman Khan
Published: January 3, 2024 at 8:49 pm EST
The past year, 2023, was a tumultuous one for the realm of technology, fraught with both triumphs and tribulations. The booming AI industry spawned a flurry of startups, attracted massive investments, and stirred up a whirlwind of anticipation around its potential. However, the year was also marred by a series of high-profile crises: the downfall of Silicon Valley Bank, the conviction of crypto guru Sam Bankman-Fried on fraud charges, the turmoil at Twitter under Elon Musk’s helm, and Google’s loss to Epic Games in an antitrust lawsuit. These developments cast a cloud of uncertainty over the future of the web.

Books That Illuminate the Tech Landscape

To delve deeper into the impacts, histories, and current dynamics of technology, the article recommends various books on AI, Silicon Valley, and the future of the internet. Among the notable works are ‘Doppelganger’ by Naomi Klein, ‘Palo Alto’ by Malcolm Harris, and ‘Your Face Belongs to Us’ by Kashmir Hill. These tomes cover a range of topics, from bitcoin and the advertising industry to internet culture, providing profound insights into the tech world.

Cybersecurity in 2023 – A Year of Highs and Lows

2023 was a year of significant cybersecurity incidents, including spear-phishing campaigns against top tech firms, relentless DDoS attacks on financial institutions, and ransomware attacks on healthcare providers. These attacks inflicted heavy financial and reputational damage, shaking consumer trust. However, the year also saw an impressive $27 billion investment into generative AI startups, with Microsoft’s big bet on OpenAI leading the charge.

Unstable Cybersecurity Providers and Economic Changes

Instability among cybersecurity providers in 2023 caused security chiefs to hesitate in relying too much on a single supplier. In the face of economic and technical advancements and geopolitical events, global trade shrank by about 5% due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic and the Russia-Ukraine war. However, significant GDP growth was recorded in countries like the US, China, Japan, Germany, and India, largely due to the IT sector’s 40.4% gain.

Layoffs and Stock Market Volatility

The transition from 2023 to 2024 was marked by significant layoffs within the global work landscape, fueled in part by artificial intelligence. Google initiated strategic changes with the potential axing of 30,000 roles within the ad sales division as part of a restructuring plan driven by AI. The largest technology stocks that lifted the broader market last year are having a less-rosy start to 2024. The so-called Magnificent Seven, which includes Apple Inc., Amazon.com Inc., Alphabet Inc., Microsoft Corp., Meta Platforms Inc., Tesla Inc. and Nvidia Corp., slipped for the last four trading days, the longest losing streak in a month.

author

Salman Khan

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

