95 Percent Group LLC Wins Three Prestigious Education Industry Awards for Literacy Solutions

In a significant stride towards enhancing literacy education, 95 Percent Group LLC has been spotlighted in the academic arena, clinching three prestigious education industry awards. This recognition not only celebrates the company's innovative literacy intervention system but also its commitment to fostering educational equity. As of today, these accolades include the Tech Learning Awards of Excellence Best of 2023, the Excellence in Equity Award from the American Consortium for Equity in Education, and a finalist position in the eSchool News K-12 Hero Awards. At the heart of this success story is a conversation between Laura Stewart, the Chief Academic Officer of 95 Percent Group, and the esteemed educator Louisa Moats, which sheds light on the profound impact of leadership and knowledge in advancing literacy.

Advertisment

Empowering Educators Through Innovation

The awards bestowed upon 95 Percent Group underscore the effectiveness and innovation of their literacy solutions. The company's 95 Literacy Intervention System received the Tech & Learning Awards of Excellence: Best of 2023 in the Primary category, a testament to its foundational role in literacy education. Furthermore, the One95 Literacy Ecosystem was recognized as the Best Literacy Solution in the 2023 Excellence in Equity Awards by the American Consortium for Equity in Education. These awards highlight the company's dedication to developing evidence-based tools that accelerate reading improvement across diverse student populations.

A Conversation That Inspires Change

Advertisment

In an enlightening dialogue, Laura Stewart engaged with Louisa Moats, a figure synonymous with transformative leadership in literacy education. From her initial journey as a music major to becoming a pivotal figure in educational reform, Dr. Moats' story is one of inspiration and dedication. Her work, including influential publications like Speech to Print and LETRS, has significantly contributed to the field of literacy, emphasizing the critical role of teacher education and knowledge. This conversation not only highlights the personal achievements of Dr. Moats but also serves as a beacon for educational leaders aiming to enrich literacy practices.

Leading with Evidence-Based Solutions

The recognition of 95 Percent Group by the education industry is a clear indication of the company's role in shaping the future of literacy education. Their science-based literacy solutions, grounded in the science of reading, aim to empower educators to enhance reading skills among students from various backgrounds. As evidenced by the awards and the impactful conversation between Stewart and Moats, 95 Percent Group stands at the forefront of educational innovation, committed to promoting literacy for all students through their proven literacy solutions.

In summary, the achievements of 95 Percent Group LLC in the education sector underscore the importance of innovative, evidence-based literacy solutions. Through their acclaimed literacy intervention system and the insight from leaders like Laura Stewart and Louisa Moats, the company continues to inspire and equip educators to make significant strides in literacy education. The accolades from Tech Learning Awards of Excellence, the American Consortium for Equity in Education, and the eSchool News K-12 Hero Awards reflect a collective acknowledgment of the company's dedication to educational excellence and equity. In this narrative of achievement and inspiration, 95 Percent Group LLC emerges as a guiding light in the quest for universal literacy.