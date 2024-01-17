8BitDo Upgrades 2.4GHz Ultimate Controller: Hall Effect Sticks Now Standard

8BitDo, the renowned gaming peripheral manufacturer, has enhanced its 2.4GHz Ultimate controller by integrating Hall Effect analog sticks. This notable upgrade marks an upswing in quality for the 2.4GHz model, bringing it in line with its Bluetooth counterpart. The Hall Effect technology, known for its drift-resistant capabilities, was previously exclusive to the Bluetooth model, making this a substantial improvement for the entire Ultimate controller lineup.

Upgrades and Aesthetic Enhancements

Alongside the significant hardware update, 8BitDo has also introduced a new purple color option for the Ultimate controller. This aesthetic upgrade aims to amplify the visual appeal of the device, catering to the diverse tastes of gamers across the globe. However, the enhancements do not end at surface level. The controller's features include three custom profiles, two programmable back buttons, and rumble support. Additionally, it comes with a matching charging dock, further increasing the overall value of the package.

Performance at Par

Despite the upgrades, 8BitDo continues to offer the older ALPS stick models. However, the Hall Effect-equipped controllers are recommended for their superior performance, remarkably at the same price point. This gives gamers an opportunity to experience enhanced gameplay without having to dig deeper into their pockets.

Bluetooth Model Remains the Preferred Choice for Switch Users

While the 2.4GHz model does not support the Nintendo Switch, the Bluetooth variant continues to be the preferred choice for gamers using this console. The Bluetooth controllers, featuring the Hall Effect sticks since their inception, are considered some of the top third-party controllers for the Nintendo Switch in 2024. They stand as worthy competitors to the official Switch Pro Controller, attesting to 8BitDo's commitment to quality and performance.