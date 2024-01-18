en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
India

85% of CX Leaders in India to Increase Investment in Generative AI: Report

author
By: Rafia Tasleem
Published: January 18, 2024 at 4:42 am EST
85% of CX Leaders in India to Increase Investment in Generative AI: Report

A recent report reveals that 85% of Customer Experience (CX) leaders in India are set to increase their investment in generative AI for enhancing customer experiences within the next year. This surge in investment underscores the growing significance of AI in shaping customer interactions and driving business growth.

Pressures and Prospects of Generative AI in CX

According to the report released by the Software-as-a-Service platform, Zendesk, about 81% of CX leaders feel a substantial pressure to integrate generative AI into their customer experience strategies. Adrian McDermott, the Chief Technology Officer of Zendesk, maintains that companies aiming to excel in CX should adopt a smarter, AI-driven strategy. Such a strategy not only manages volume and reduces costs but also enhances customer satisfaction.

Implementing Generative AI in Customer Service

It’s not just plans and pressures, but the report also brings to light that 83% of CX leaders have already begun experimenting with or implementing generative AI in their customer service processes. Furthermore, 91% of those employing generative AI for CX in India have reported a positive return on investment. This goes to show the tangible benefits of integrating AI into customer handling and service provision.

Building Customer Trust and Personalized Journeys

Generative AI is not merely a tool for efficiency but also a means to build customer trust. Vasudeva Rao Munnaluri, RVP India & SAARC at Zendesk, underlines that transparency and explainable AI decisions are vital for fostering trust among customers. The report also finds that 84% of CX leaders believe that AI-powered chatbots can facilitate stronger emotional connections with customers. A significant 89% view these chatbots as integral to crafting personalised customer journeys.

Increasing Inquiry Variety and Data Privacy Concerns

As AI-powered customer interactions become more widespread, consumers are broadening their inquiries to AI/bots, with 88% asking more varied questions. However, with this increased adoption comes the concern for data privacy. The report identifies that 90% of CX leaders acknowledge their responsibility for customer data protection. An overwhelming 94% prioritize data protection and cybersecurity in their customer service strategies, highlighting the critical importance of data privacy in the AI-driven future of customer experience.

0
India Tech
author

Rafia Tasleem

Rafia Tasleem stands as an exemplary figure in media and communications, with a profound dedication to unraveling stories that resonate. An esteemed alumna of Aligarh Muslim University, she boasts a Master's in Mass Communication and Media Studies, providing her with a rich tapestry of journalistic insights. Rafia's adeptness in fostering effective communication and cultivating robust relationships distinguishes her in the industry. Her unyielding commitment to weaving impactful narratives and fortifying bonds with peers and informants positions her as an irreplaceable pillar within our newsroom.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

India

See more
7 mins ago
India's Vice President Champions the Fusion of Technology and Agriculture
On 20th January 2024, the Vice President of India underscored the pressing need for integrating modern technologies into the agricultural sector, placing it at the heart of India’s ambitious journey towards being a fully developed nation by 2047. This call to action, advocating the symbiotic blend of tradition and innovation, resonated deeply with the audience,
India's Vice President Champions the Fusion of Technology and Agriculture
Road Accident in Delhi's Dwarka District: A Woman and Two Children Injured
12 mins ago
Road Accident in Delhi's Dwarka District: A Woman and Two Children Injured
India to Fence Myanmar Border; Ayodhya Preps for Ram Temple Event; HS Prannoy in Badminton Semifinal
12 mins ago
India to Fence Myanmar Border; Ayodhya Preps for Ram Temple Event; HS Prannoy in Badminton Semifinal
'Huge Fan, Wanted Instagram Followers,' Says Rashmika Mandanna Deep Fake Creator
8 mins ago
'Huge Fan, Wanted Instagram Followers,' Says Rashmika Mandanna Deep Fake Creator
'Huge Fan, Wanted Instagram Followers,' Says Rashmika Mandanna Deep Fake Creator
9 mins ago
'Huge Fan, Wanted Instagram Followers,' Says Rashmika Mandanna Deep Fake Creator
Tackling Trolls: Rohit's Stand on Cyber Negativity in the Film Industry
11 mins ago
Tackling Trolls: Rohit's Stand on Cyber Negativity in the Film Industry
Latest Headlines
World News
EVIL Triumphs as New NEVER Openweight Champion at NJPW
38 seconds
EVIL Triumphs as New NEVER Openweight Champion at NJPW
The Ongoing Legal Battle Over Nelson Mandela's Personal Items
39 seconds
The Ongoing Legal Battle Over Nelson Mandela's Personal Items
Former Bahamian Prime Minister Advocates for Capital Punishment Amidst Rising Crime
1 min
Former Bahamian Prime Minister Advocates for Capital Punishment Amidst Rising Crime
Iowa Wrestling Team Overpowers Purdue in Big Ten Conference
1 min
Iowa Wrestling Team Overpowers Purdue in Big Ten Conference
Bank Fee Regulations, New City Propositions, and Vaping Risks: Today's Top Stories
1 min
Bank Fee Regulations, New City Propositions, and Vaping Risks: Today's Top Stories
Nimes Gears Up for Paris Olympics with International Indoor Archery Tournament
1 min
Nimes Gears Up for Paris Olympics with International Indoor Archery Tournament
Rutherford Institute Challenges Government Censorship in Landmark First Amendment Case
2 mins
Rutherford Institute Challenges Government Censorship in Landmark First Amendment Case
Female Ride-Hailing Driver Voices Support for Prabowo Subianto at Jakarta Gathering
2 mins
Female Ride-Hailing Driver Voices Support for Prabowo Subianto at Jakarta Gathering
Overdraft Fee Overhaul: White House Proposal Could Shake Major Banks
2 mins
Overdraft Fee Overhaul: White House Proposal Could Shake Major Banks
Universal ID Council Unveiled at Davos: Aims to Address the Global Identity Crisis
58 mins
Universal ID Council Unveiled at Davos: Aims to Address the Global Identity Crisis
Stunning Upset at 2024 Australian Open: Noskova Defeats Top-Ranked Świątek
2 hours
Stunning Upset at 2024 Australian Open: Noskova Defeats Top-Ranked Świątek
World Values Survey Study Unveils Rising Global Values Disparities
2 hours
World Values Survey Study Unveils Rising Global Values Disparities
The Global Tuna Industry: Navigating Stormy Seas
2 hours
The Global Tuna Industry: Navigating Stormy Seas
Russia-Ukraine Update: Asset Confiscation Bill, Unexpected Allies, and Intensifying Conflict
2 hours
Russia-Ukraine Update: Asset Confiscation Bill, Unexpected Allies, and Intensifying Conflict
Bezos' PowerPoint Ban Rule at Amazon Resurfaces Amid Company Layoffs
3 hours
Bezos' PowerPoint Ban Rule at Amazon Resurfaces Amid Company Layoffs
Political Violence and Fatalities Surge in Kenya's Narok and Baringo Counties
4 hours
Political Violence and Fatalities Surge in Kenya's Narok and Baringo Counties
Criticism and Controversy Surround the 2024 World Economic Forum Discussions
4 hours
Criticism and Controversy Surround the 2024 World Economic Forum Discussions
Accelerated Melting of Greenland Ice Sheet Raises Global Concerns
4 hours
Accelerated Melting of Greenland Ice Sheet Raises Global Concerns

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app