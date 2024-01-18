85% of CX Leaders in India to Increase Investment in Generative AI: Report

A recent report reveals that 85% of Customer Experience (CX) leaders in India are set to increase their investment in generative AI for enhancing customer experiences within the next year. This surge in investment underscores the growing significance of AI in shaping customer interactions and driving business growth.

Pressures and Prospects of Generative AI in CX

According to the report released by the Software-as-a-Service platform, Zendesk, about 81% of CX leaders feel a substantial pressure to integrate generative AI into their customer experience strategies. Adrian McDermott, the Chief Technology Officer of Zendesk, maintains that companies aiming to excel in CX should adopt a smarter, AI-driven strategy. Such a strategy not only manages volume and reduces costs but also enhances customer satisfaction.

Implementing Generative AI in Customer Service

It’s not just plans and pressures, but the report also brings to light that 83% of CX leaders have already begun experimenting with or implementing generative AI in their customer service processes. Furthermore, 91% of those employing generative AI for CX in India have reported a positive return on investment. This goes to show the tangible benefits of integrating AI into customer handling and service provision.

Building Customer Trust and Personalized Journeys

Generative AI is not merely a tool for efficiency but also a means to build customer trust. Vasudeva Rao Munnaluri, RVP India & SAARC at Zendesk, underlines that transparency and explainable AI decisions are vital for fostering trust among customers. The report also finds that 84% of CX leaders believe that AI-powered chatbots can facilitate stronger emotional connections with customers. A significant 89% view these chatbots as integral to crafting personalised customer journeys.

Increasing Inquiry Variety and Data Privacy Concerns

As AI-powered customer interactions become more widespread, consumers are broadening their inquiries to AI/bots, with 88% asking more varied questions. However, with this increased adoption comes the concern for data privacy. The report identifies that 90% of CX leaders acknowledge their responsibility for customer data protection. An overwhelming 94% prioritize data protection and cybersecurity in their customer service strategies, highlighting the critical importance of data privacy in the AI-driven future of customer experience.