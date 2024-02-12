7Sigma Systems Revolutionizes Telecom Industry with AI-Powered NOC360 Platform

In a groundbreaking development for the telecommunications industry, 7Sigma Systems unveiled an AI layer for its NOC360 software platform on February 12, 2024. This advanced feature offers real-time subscriber and network insights to Internet Service Providers (ISPs) and carriers, marking a significant leap forward in customer service and network management.

The Power of AI in Omnichannel Support

The new AI layer integrated into NOC360 is set to revolutionize customer service for ISPs and carriers. By analyzing data from multiple sources, this cutting-edge technology reduces call times by an astounding 70%, all while decreasing Customer Service Representative (CSR) training time. This powerful tool empowers CSRs to make faster and more informed decisions, ultimately leading to an enhanced customer experience.

Moreover, the AI layer bolsters network optimization by providing valuable insights derived from its data analysis capabilities. This, in turn, enables ISPs and carriers to proactively identify and address potential issues before they escalate, further improving customer satisfaction.

Enhancing First Call Resolution Rates

One of the most notable benefits of incorporating the AI layer into NOC360 is the significant improvement in first call resolution rates. By presenting CSRs with accurate and comprehensive information at their fingertips, customers' issues can be addressed promptly and effectively during the initial contact.

This not only reduces support costs for ISPs and carriers but also increases customer satisfaction, as clients no longer have to endure lengthy resolution processes or engage in multiple interactions to resolve their issues.

Empowering Customers with Omnichannel Support

The AI layer's integration into NOC360's omnichannel support system allows customers to communicate through their preferred channels, be it voice, email, chat, or social media. This flexibility not only caters to individual communication preferences but also ensures a consistent and seamless customer experience across all touchpoints.

In today's fast-paced world, customers demand instant gratification and expect ISPs and carriers to provide efficient and personalized support. By leveraging the power of AI and omnichannel support, 7Sigma Systems' NOC360 platform is poised to help ISPs and carriers meet these expectations and set new standards in customer service.

As the first of its kind in the industry, 7Sigma Systems' AI layer for NOC360 represents a major breakthrough in telecommunications technology. By providing real-time insights and enabling omnichannel support, this innovative tool is set to redefine customer service and network management for ISPs and carriers alike.