6D Technologies Partners with AWS for Cloud-Based Telecom Transformation

The telecommunications industry is set to witness a significant transformation as 6D Technologies, a leading company in Telco Cloudification, announces its collaboration with Amazon Web Services (AWS). This strategic partnership aims to enhance network scalability, agility, and customer experiences by leveraging AWS's robust infrastructure.

Reshaping Telecommunications

6D Technologies provides innovative solutions that empower communication service providers (CSPs) to deploy and scale services rapidly. The collaboration with AWS will further enable CSPs to reduce the time-to-market for new services, meeting customer demands with greater flexibility. This joint effort underlines the commitment of both 6D Technologies and AWS towards transforming the telecom landscape with scalable and agile solutions.

The collaboration has led to the creation of several key products, including CANVAS, an AI-integrated Digital Business Support System (BSS) suite, and MAGIK, an AI-powered Telecom Customer Value Management platform. Other products include Infinity, an IoT/M2M Connectivity Management Platform for managing M2M SIMs and IoT devices, and Ventas, a Sales and Distribution Platform.

These innovative products are designed to provide seamless connectivity, enhance customer lifetime value, efficiently manage IoT devices, and optimize sales processes, all supported by AWS's scalable infrastructure. The CEO of 6D Technologies, Abhilash Sadanandan, has expressed his enthusiasm regarding this partnership, highlighting the potential it holds for revolutionizing the telecom sector.

USAN's Contribution to Customer Experience

In related news, USAN has announced the launch of USAN Realm, a SaaS platform designed to transform contact center operations and Customer Experience (CX) on Amazon Connect. Realm empowers contact centers to create, deliver, and manage Amazon Connect deployments rapidly, reducing deployment time by 40%. It offers innovative deployment options and actionable insights, facilitating secure deployment of Amazon Connect in minutes.

Additionally, Realm offers substantial cost optimization without sacrificing the customer's experience. Its AI-powered self-service capabilities ensure that contact centers remain at the forefront of technological innovation, predicting agent and customer self-service needs. This step adds significant value to the overall goal of enhancing customer experiences on a global scale.