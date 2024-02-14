A planning error has led to the Haringey Council approving the installation of a 5G mast at Crouch End Cricket Club, despite objections from local residents. The decision, which was made on February 14, 2024, comes after the council failed to respond to the application from Cornerstone, a joint venture between Vodafone and O2, within the required 56 days.

The Mistake and Apology

The council acknowledged the mistake and apologized to residents for any confusion caused. A spokesperson confirmed that measures have been put in place to prevent similar occurrences in the future. However, the error has resulted in the proposed 20m mast being approved through deemed consent.

Residents' Concerns and Council's Justification

Local residents have expressed their concerns about the health and environmental impact of 5G technology. They argue that the mast will be visually intrusive and could have a detrimental effect on their wellbeing. However, the council has cited the need for improved connectivity in the area as a justification for the decision.

Cornerstone's Plans and Future Implications

Cornerstone plans to build the mast in due course to provide network coverage for the area. The joint venture between Vodafone and O2 aims to improve connectivity and coverage across the UK. However, the decision has raised questions about the planning process and the impact of 5G technology on local communities.

While the council has apologized for the mistake, some residents remain dissatisfied with the decision. They argue that the mast will have a negative impact on the area and are calling for more transparency in the planning process. The issue highlights the ongoing debate around 5G technology and its implications for public health and the environment. As the rollout of 5G continues, it is likely that similar controversies will arise in other parts of the UK.

Note: The concerns raised by local residents about the health and environmental impact of 5G technology are not supported by scientific evidence. The World Health Organization and other reputable sources have concluded that 5G is safe for human health and the environment.

In conclusion, the approval of the 5G mast at Crouch End Cricket Club highlights the importance of transparency and accountability in the planning process. While the council acknowledges its mistake, some residents remain dissatisfied with the decision. The rollout of 5G technology is likely to continue to be a contentious issue in the UK, and it is essential that the concerns of local communities are taken into account.