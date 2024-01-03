en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
Business

5G Evolution: Qualcomm, Cisco, and Verizon Leading the Charge

By: Dil Bar Irshad
Published: January 3, 2024 at 1:32 pm EST
5G Evolution: Qualcomm, Cisco, and Verizon Leading the Charge

As the globe becomes increasingly interconnected, three companies in the telecommunications industry are leading the charge in the evolution of 5G technology: Qualcomm, Cisco Systems, and Verizon. These market giants have demonstrated significant advancements in their 5G offerings, propelling the communications sector into a new era of innovation and connectivity.

Qualcomm: Driving Innovation

Qualcomm, renowned for its robust revenues of $35.8 billion, has made a significant mark in the automotive sector. The company is in the spotlight for its groundbreaking Snapdragon X35 5G Modem-RF System. This innovative technology aims to transform future 5G devices, making them smaller and more efficient. The Snapdragon X35 is expected to launch in 2024, setting the pace for next-generation connectivity. Beyond technological innovation, Qualcomm is investing in human capital by partnering with the Universidade de Vigo to offer 5G courses through the Qualcomm Academy program.

Cisco Systems: Enhancing Connectivity and Security

Cisco Systems, another frontrunner in the 5G race, has reported impressive financial growth, including a 16% increase in quarterly revenue and an 11% increase for the fiscal year 2023. In a notable collaboration with T-Mobile, Cisco unveiled its first 5G cellular gateways at the Mobile World Congress. These gateways are designed to provide enhanced connectivity and security for enterprises, marking a significant stride in 5G technology.

Verizon: Expanding Coverage and Facilitating Deployment

Verizon has shown its steadfast commitment to 5G by expanding coverage in Florida and partnering with Zebra Technologies to launch solutions for 5G private network deployment. Despite seeing a downturn in earnings per share and total operating income, the company’s cash flow from operations has increased, indicating financial stability. This strategic focus on 5G underscores Verizon’s commitment to keeping pace with the rapidly evolving communications landscape.

The advancements by Qualcomm, Cisco, and Verizon illuminate the ongoing transformation in the communications sector. As 5G technology continues to evolve, these industry titans are setting a remarkable precedent, leading the charge towards a more connected and efficient future.

Dil Bar Irshad

Dil Bar Irshad, esteemed affiliate of the All India Media Association, has carved a niche in global journalism. As an international correspondent for BNN, Dil Bar has showcased versatility across various news segments, notably shining in eco-journalism. His zeal for crafting compelling narratives and delivering deep insights cements his pivotal role within the BNN ensemble. With unparalleled dedication and a distinctive viewpoint, he enriches the global discourse, deepening the audience's grasp on pressing events.

