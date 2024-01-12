en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Science & Technology

3i’s H1 Pro Revolutionizes Smart Cleaning Industry with First Water-Free Intelligent Cleaning Station

author
By: Bijay Laxmi
Published: January 11, 2024 at 10:33 pm EST
3i’s H1 Pro Revolutionizes Smart Cleaning Industry with First Water-Free Intelligent Cleaning Station

The world of smart appliances witnessed a significant leap as the premium brand 3i unveiled its groundbreaking Intelligent Cleaning Station, the H1 Pro, at CES 2024. The H1 Pro, an industry-first water-free intelligent cleaning station, is set to revolutionize home cleaning with its advanced features and innovative technology.

The H1 Pro: A Game Changer in Home Cleaning

Unlike traditional cleaning robots, the H1 Pro is equipped with a proprietary water recycling system. This unique feature purifies wastewater into distilled water, eradicating the common inconvenience of having to frequently empty and refill water tanks. In another major breakthrough, the H1 Pro also has the capability to extract water from the air, ensuring continuous cleaning operations without the need for any additional water input.

Advanced Features and High-End Performance

Among the many remarkable features of the H1 Pro are the 6 coordinated cleaning steps, the 8000Pa high-performance brushless fan, and green laser dirt detection. It also comes with an impressive 90°C micro-boiling water system for instant sterilization. To provide consumers with a seamless cleaning experience, 3i has also developed a dedicated app for remote operation of the H1 Pro.

3i’s Commitment to Challenge the Conventional

Zexiao Wu, the Vice President of 3i, expressed that the creation of the H1 series, particularly the H1 Pro, was driven by a desire to overcome the challenges faced by users of conventional cleaning robots. The H1 Pro, complemented by the luxury model H1 Master, represents 3i’s commitment to pushing boundaries and providing innovative solutions in the smart appliance industry.

0
Science & Technology Tech
author

Bijay Laxmi

Bijay Laxmi Chakraborty is a distinguished international correspondent with a notable record of reporting on US, UK, and worldwide events. Driven by an unwavering commitment to truth and enlightening her audience, Bijay offers nuanced and unbiased journalism. Her distinct viewpoint on global matters ensures that her coverage not only captivates but also educates her audience.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Science & Technology

See more
6 mins ago
HKUST Researchers Develop Groundbreaking Sensor Array Technology
In a groundbreaking development, researchers at The Hong Kong University of Science and Technology (HKUST) have devised a sensor array technology inspired by the human auditory system. Led by Associate Professor YANG Zhengbao, the team’s novel approach tackles long-standing challenges associated with traditional sensor arrays, such as complex wiring and low resistance to damage. The
HKUST Researchers Develop Groundbreaking Sensor Array Technology
Day Two at CES 2024: Tech Innovations Reshape the Future
47 mins ago
Day Two at CES 2024: Tech Innovations Reshape the Future
CES 2024: A Spectrum of Innovation and AI Applications in Las Vegas
47 mins ago
CES 2024: A Spectrum of Innovation and AI Applications in Las Vegas
Hashima Hasan: A Stellar Journey from India to NASA
11 mins ago
Hashima Hasan: A Stellar Journey from India to NASA
Decoding the Role of STING Protein in the Innate Immune Response
19 mins ago
Decoding the Role of STING Protein in the Innate Immune Response
Moss Air: The Harmony of Nature and Technology Unveiled at CES 2024
42 mins ago
Moss Air: The Harmony of Nature and Technology Unveiled at CES 2024
Latest Headlines
World News
New Hampshire Triumphs in Close Basketball Game Against Maine
1 min
New Hampshire Triumphs in Close Basketball Game Against Maine
Juan Dominguez Joins Race for Maryland’s 3rd Congressional District Seat
5 mins
Juan Dominguez Joins Race for Maryland’s 3rd Congressional District Seat
Idaho Vandals Women's Basketball Team: Gearing Up for Showdown with Eastern Washington Eagles
6 mins
Idaho Vandals Women's Basketball Team: Gearing Up for Showdown with Eastern Washington Eagles
Minakshi Mukherjee: The New Face of West Bengal's Left Politics
6 mins
Minakshi Mukherjee: The New Face of West Bengal's Left Politics
Baguio City Authorities Undertake Water Testing in Response to Health Concerns
8 mins
Baguio City Authorities Undertake Water Testing in Response to Health Concerns
Enforcement Directorate Raids Trinamool Congress Minister Sujit Bose
8 mins
Enforcement Directorate Raids Trinamool Congress Minister Sujit Bose
Boris Nadezhdin Advocates for Peace, Gears Up for Presidential Race
9 mins
Boris Nadezhdin Advocates for Peace, Gears Up for Presidential Race
ITV Challenges Labour's Junk Food Ad Ban Proposal
9 mins
ITV Challenges Labour's Junk Food Ad Ban Proposal
Senators Propose Bipartisan Bill to Combat Campus Discrimination
11 mins
Senators Propose Bipartisan Bill to Combat Campus Discrimination
Ken Krimstein's 'When I Grow Up': Reviving Lost Voices of Jewish Teens from the 1930s
9 hours
Ken Krimstein's 'When I Grow Up': Reviving Lost Voices of Jewish Teens from the 1930s
Haribo Sets Guinness World Record for Largest Gummy Candy Mosaic
10 hours
Haribo Sets Guinness World Record for Largest Gummy Candy Mosaic
Cai Qi: The Rising Power in China's Political Landscape
10 hours
Cai Qi: The Rising Power in China's Political Landscape
China's Premier at WEF 2024: A Beacon for Global Economic Recovery
12 hours
China's Premier at WEF 2024: A Beacon for Global Economic Recovery
Journalist Mohamed Jamal Thalathini Killed in Israeli Airstrikes
12 hours
Journalist Mohamed Jamal Thalathini Killed in Israeli Airstrikes
Ken Krimstein Revives Lost Voices from the 1930s in Graphic Novel
13 hours
Ken Krimstein Revives Lost Voices from the 1930s in Graphic Novel
Death Toll Rises: Palestinian Journalists Face Increasing Risk in Gaza
15 hours
Death Toll Rises: Palestinian Journalists Face Increasing Risk in Gaza
Death Toll Rises: Palestinian Journalists Face Increasing Risk in Gaza
15 hours
Death Toll Rises: Palestinian Journalists Face Increasing Risk in Gaza
South Africa Accuses Israel of Genocide at the International Court of Justice
15 hours
South Africa Accuses Israel of Genocide at the International Court of Justice

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app