3i’s H1 Pro Revolutionizes Smart Cleaning Industry with First Water-Free Intelligent Cleaning Station

The world of smart appliances witnessed a significant leap as the premium brand 3i unveiled its groundbreaking Intelligent Cleaning Station, the H1 Pro, at CES 2024. The H1 Pro, an industry-first water-free intelligent cleaning station, is set to revolutionize home cleaning with its advanced features and innovative technology.

The H1 Pro: A Game Changer in Home Cleaning

Unlike traditional cleaning robots, the H1 Pro is equipped with a proprietary water recycling system. This unique feature purifies wastewater into distilled water, eradicating the common inconvenience of having to frequently empty and refill water tanks. In another major breakthrough, the H1 Pro also has the capability to extract water from the air, ensuring continuous cleaning operations without the need for any additional water input.

Advanced Features and High-End Performance

Among the many remarkable features of the H1 Pro are the 6 coordinated cleaning steps, the 8000Pa high-performance brushless fan, and green laser dirt detection. It also comes with an impressive 90°C micro-boiling water system for instant sterilization. To provide consumers with a seamless cleaning experience, 3i has also developed a dedicated app for remote operation of the H1 Pro.

3i’s Commitment to Challenge the Conventional

Zexiao Wu, the Vice President of 3i, expressed that the creation of the H1 series, particularly the H1 Pro, was driven by a desire to overcome the challenges faced by users of conventional cleaning robots. The H1 Pro, complemented by the luxury model H1 Master, represents 3i’s commitment to pushing boundaries and providing innovative solutions in the smart appliance industry.