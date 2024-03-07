2600Hz Wins Big at TMCnet 2024 Awards: Revolutionizing Remote Work with In-Browser Deployment

At the forefront of innovation in telecommunications, 2600Hz has been honored with the prestigious 2024 Internet Telephony Product of the Year Award and the 2024 Remote Work Pioneer Award by TMCnet. These accolades underscore the company's commitment to excellence and its role in shaping the future of remote work and communication technologies.

Breaking New Ground in Telecommunications

2600Hz has redefined the landscape of unified communications (UCaaS), CPaaS, and CCaaS with its Kazoo platform, a comprehensive solution that integrates these services on a single code base. This achievement is a testament to the company's innovative spirit and dedication to providing a seamless, customizable communications experience. With over 300 open APIs, Kazoo offers unprecedented flexibility, allowing resellers and service providers to maintain brand identity while leveraging advanced telecommunications features.

Award-Winning Features and Functionality

The TMCnet 2024 awards highlight the significant enhancements made to the 2600Hz cloud call center over the past year, particularly the introduction of In-Browser Deployment. This pioneering feature eliminates the need for software downloads, enabling users to access their communication tools from any device with a web browser. Supported by major browsers such as Chrome, Edge, and Safari, In-Browser Deployment facilitates remote work by offering the full functionality of desktop applications without the installation hassle. This innovation not only caters to organizations seeking cost-effective solutions like Chromebooks but also enhances accessibility for users on personal or public devices.

Recognition from Industry Leaders

Rich Tehrani, CEO of TMC, expressed admiration for 2600Hz's contributions to the telecommunications industry, acknowledging the company's position as a leader in communication solutions. Patrick Sullivan, Vice President of Kazoo ecosystems at Ooma, shared the team's gratitude for the recognition, emphasizing their ongoing commitment to innovation and customization. These awards from TMCnet not only celebrate 2600Hz's achievements but also anticipate the company's continued influence on the evolution of business communications and remote work environments.

As 2600Hz moves forward, the industry awaits its next innovations with keen interest. The company's success at the TMCnet 2024 awards serves as a reminder of the critical role communication technologies play in today's remote-first world. With a strong focus on flexibility, customization, and user accessibility, 2600Hz is poised to remain at the cutting edge of telecommunications, driving the sector towards a more connected and efficient future.