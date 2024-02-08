23andMe's Radical Restructuring: A Bold Move to Avoid Delisting

In a bid to resuscitate its plummeting stock price, genetic testing firm 23andMe is contemplating a radical restructuring. The potential split of its consumer and therapeutics divisions could be the lifeline the company needs to avoid being delisted from the Nasdaq exchange.

Advertisment

A Tale of Two Divisions

The company's consumer division, once the darling of the DNA testing market with its at-home kits, has been grappling with dwindling revenues. The third-quarter fiscal 2024 results paint a grim picture: a 33% drop in revenue to $45 million and a ballooning net loss of $278 million, up from $92 million the previous year.

The therapeutics division, however, presents a more promising outlook. With two drug candidates already in clinical trials and approval for testing a third, this segment could be an enticing prospect for larger healthcare companies.

Advertisment

The Specter of Delisting

The writing has been on the wall since November when 23andMe received a deficiency letter from the Nasdaq Listing Qualifications Department. The company's stock price had fallen below the $1 minimum, placing it at risk of delisting. This precarious position was further compounded by the steep decline in stock value, which now hovers around 56 cents, a stark contrast to its peak of $17.65 in February 2021.

Litigation and Loss of Trust

Advertisment

Adding to 23andMe's woes is the legal fallout from a recent data breach that exposed sensitive information of nearly 6.9 million individuals. Over 30 class-action lawsuits have been filed against the company, casting a long shadow over its reputation.

Despite implementing two-factor authentication and emphasizing customer trust, the damage to the company's image has not gone unnoticed. Analysts are adopting a cautious stance, with Citi lowering its target price for 23andMe's stock.

CEO Anne Wojcicki, during an investor call, hinted at the potential split of the company's businesses. However, no definitive decisions have been announced yet.

As 23andMe stands at the crossroads, the world watches with bated breath. Will the bold move to separate its divisions be enough to turn the tide, or is this the beginning of the end for the pioneering genetic testing company?