22-Degree Monitor Tilt: A New Angle in Software Development

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 2, 2024 at 9:23 pm EST | Updated: Jan 2, 2024 at 10:09 pm EST
22-Degree Monitor Tilt: A New Angle in Software Development

In the realm of software development, the quest for efficiency is ceaseless. Recently, a Melbourne-based Linux developer known as xssfox took this pursuit to a distinctive level, experimenting with the unconventional approach of monitor rotations. Using the xrandr tool, a powerful feature in Linux that permits users to resize and rotate their monitor display, xssfox discovered a unique setup that purportedly enhances productivity.

Beyond Horizontal and Vertical

The developer’s experiment deviated from the norm of traditional horizontal and vertical orientations, testing angles that ranged from 1 to 45 degrees of rotation on his 32:9 Dell monitor. His conclusion: a 22-degree tilt to the left maximizes the workspace.

Longer Line Lengths and Circumventing the 80-Column Limit

According to xssfox, this specific angle offers the longest line lengths, a significant advantage for developers. It helps circumvent the infamous 80-column limit, a guideline that many programmers adhere to for code clarity and readability. This rule suggests that each line of code should not exceed 80 characters, a constraint that often requires developers to wrap their code, making it less visually appealing and harder to read.

A Solution for Different Screen Sizes and Aspect Ratios

To aid others in discovering their ideal monitor rotation, xssfox created a JavaScript calculator. This tool generates an xrandr command based on user input, allowing for customization according to different screen sizes and aspect ratios. It’s a solution that democratizes the process, extending the potential benefits to a broader community of developers.

However, it’s worth noting that this approach may not be applicable to all users. Those using Windows with AMD and Nvidia drivers, as well as MacOS users, face restrictions as their systems only permit screen rotation in 90-degree increments. A testament that, while innovation can lead to efficiency, system constraints still set the pace.

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

