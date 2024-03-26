2025 Mercedes G-Class Evolution: Hybrid Powertrains Redefine Luxury Off-Roaders

The 2025 Mercedes-Benz G-Class elevates the iconic luxury off-roader experience with significant under-the-hood enhancements, including new mild hybrid powertrains for both the G550 and AMG G63 models. These updates not only promise improved performance but also signal Mercedes-Benz's commitment to electrification without compromising the G-Class's legendary capabilities.

Electrifying Enhancements

At the heart of the 2025 G-Class transformation is the introduction of mild hybrid powertrains. The G550 now sports a 3.0-liter inline-six engine, enhanced by mild hybrid technology, delivering 442 horsepower—an 8% increase from its predecessor. This power is complemented by a broader torque range, thanks to the 48-volt integrated starter generator. The AMG G63, on the other hand, retains its potent 577 hp 4.0-liter twin-turbo V-8 but now benefits from a 48-volt system that boosts performance, enabling it to achieve a 0-60 mph sprint in approximately 4.1 seconds.

Innovative Off-Road Capabilities

Moving beyond the powertrain, the 2025 G-Class introduces cutting-edge features designed to conquer off-road terrains with ease. The AMG G63 debuts an off-road optimized version of the Mercedes-AMG Active Ride Control system, enhancing its ability to tackle challenging landscapes. This system, along with the AMG Offroad Package Pro, allows for manual adjustments to the suspension's roll stiffness and offers tailored driving modes for different terrains. Furthermore, the AMG Traction Pro feature provides additional support for navigating through sand, mud, or snow.

Technology plays a pivotal role in the 2025 G-Class, with new features like the Offroad Cockpit button and Transparent Hood display enhancing navigation in challenging terrains. These innovations, coupled with the vehicle's updated aesthetic elements, such as redesigned alloy wheels and new exterior colors, ensure that the G-Class remains at the forefront of luxury off-roading.