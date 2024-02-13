2025 Audi S3: Redefining Performance with an Upgraded Engine and Enhanced Features

The 2025 Audi S3 is set to redefine performance with its upgraded engine, promising faster response times and increased power. This compact sports sedan will be available in South Africa in the third quarter of 2024.

Advertisment

A Blend of Power and Precision

The heart of the 2025 Audi S3 is its revised 2.0-liter four-cylinder engine, now producing a formidable 333 horsepower and 310 lb-ft of torque. This represents a significant increase of 23 horsepower and 15 lb-ft over the previous model.

The engine's impressive performance is thanks to a revised turbocharger that maintains constant rpm in part-load conditions. This results in a quicker response when you press the throttle, making for an exhilarating driving experience.

Advertisment

Enhanced Performance Features

The upgraded engine is just the beginning of the 2025 Audi S3's performance enhancements. The car also features a tweaked seven-speed automatic transmission and rear torque splitter for improved handling and control.

Larger brakes, stickier tires, and enhancements to the steering system and dampers make the S3 sharper and more enjoyable to drive. The new Dynamic Plus mode allows for more rear axle drive torque and a sportier driving experience.

Advertisment

With these improvements, the 2025 Audi S3 can sprint from 0 to 62 mph in just 4.7 seconds and reach a top speed of 155 mph.

A New Benchmark in its Segment

The 2025 Audi S3's engine upgrade delivers increased power and faster response, making it a competitive option in its segment. Its enhanced performance features and improved handling make it a joy to drive, whether you're navigating city streets or pushing the limits on the open road.

The 2025 Audi S3 is not just a car; it's a testament to Audi's commitment to innovation and performance. Its upgraded engine and performance features set a new benchmark in its segment, offering drivers an unparalleled driving experience.