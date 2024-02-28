2024 OT Cyber Security Summit: Fluchs, Hodgkinson to Address Global Standards in London

The upcoming 2024 OT Cyber Security Summit, scheduled for June 18-19 in London, UK, is poised to be a pivotal event in the field of operational technology security. With the inclusion of keynote speakers Sarah Fluchs, CTO of admeritia GmbH, and Simon Hodgkinson, former Chief Information Security Officer (CISO) of BP, the summit aims to shed light on the critical importance of international standards and conformance systems in safeguarding OT across various industries.

Emphasizing ISA/IEC 62443 Standards

One of the summit's primary focuses will be the ISA/IEC 62443 standards series, which represents a cornerstone in the effort to secure industrial automation and control systems globally. Attendees will have the opportunity to explore the latest developments in these standards, understanding how they can be applied to enhance security measures within their operations. Insights from Fluchs and Hodgkinson, who bring a wealth of experience in both the technical and strategic aspects of OT security, are expected to highlight the practical implications of these standards for businesses.

Technical Training and Workforce Development

In addition to discussing standards, the summit will provide a platform for addressing the ever-important issues of workforce development and technical training in the field of cyber security. With a growing need for skilled professionals who can navigate the complexities of OT security, the event will outline strategies for building a knowledgeable and capable workforce. Through certification programs and hands-on training sessions, participants will have the chance to advance their skills and contribute more effectively to their organizations' security efforts.

Protecting Critical Infrastructure

The protection of hardware, software, and infrastructure within critical industries such as energy, manufacturing, and building automation will also be a key topic of discussion. The summit aims to offer practical guidance on improving data security measures and ensuring the resilience of essential services against cyber threats. With Fluchs' background in security consulting for critical infrastructures and Hodgkinson's extensive experience in technology and cyber security, their contributions are anticipated to provide valuable perspectives on creating robust security frameworks.

As the 2024 OT Cyber Security Summit approaches, its agenda promises to equip participants with the knowledge and tools necessary to tackle the challenges of securing operational technology. By focusing on international standards, workforce development, and the protection of critical infrastructure, the summit stands as a testament to the industry's commitment to advancing cyber security practices. The insights and experiences shared by Sarah Fluchs and Simon Hodgkinson are expected to not only enrich the discourse but also inspire action towards a more secure and resilient digital future.