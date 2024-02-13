2024 Hyundai Creta Facelift: A Powerful and Safe Compact SUV

The 2024 Hyundai Creta facelift is set to hit the market by March 2024, bringing with it a host of exciting updates. The compact SUV, which has already made a name for itself in the automotive industry, is expected to come with a new 1.5-litre turbo petrol engine, advanced driver-assistance systems (ADAS), a 360-degree camera, dual-zone climate control, and a new digital instrument cluster.

A Powerful New Engine

The most notable update to the 2024 Hyundai Creta is the introduction of a new 1.5-litre turbo petrol engine. This engine is a top performer in its class, delivering 158 horsepower and 253 Nm of torque. The engine offers smooth city driving and impressive acceleration, with a 0-100 km/h time of just 9.5 seconds and a top speed of 190 km/h. The 7-speed dual-clutch automatic transmission performs well, and the paddle shifters provide additional control.

Advanced Safety Features

The 2024 Hyundai Creta also comes with advanced driver-assistance systems (ADAS), including lane departure warning, lane-keeping assist, and automatic emergency braking. These features are designed to help drivers stay safe on the road and avoid accidents. The Creta also features a 360-degree camera, which provides a bird's-eye view of the vehicle's surroundings, making it easier to park and maneuver in tight spaces.

Comfort and Convenience

The 2024 Hyundai Creta offers a comfortable ride and decent handling, with predictable manners and progressive understeer. The brakes are sharp and responsive, and the vehicle boasts a respectable fuel efficiency of 18.4 km/l. The cabin is quiet and well-insulated, and the vehicle comes with a lengthy features list, including dual-zone climate control and a new digital instrument cluster. The Creta also has a solid safety kit, including six airbags, ABS with EBD, and a rearview camera.

However, with all these updates, it's expected that the price of the 2024 Hyundai Creta will see a potential hike of 60k to 70k depending on the variants. Despite the price increase, the vehicle's impressive performance, advanced safety features, and comfortable ride make it a strong contender in the compact SUV market.

In conclusion, the 2024 Hyundai Creta facelift is sure to turn heads with its powerful new engine, advanced safety features, and comfortable ride. With its impressive performance and lengthy features list, the Creta is a great choice for anyone in the market for a compact SUV. While the price increase may be a drawback for some, the vehicle's many updates and improvements make it a worthy investment.