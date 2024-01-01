en English
AI & ML

2024: A Year of Flagship Smartphone Releases – What to Expect

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 1, 2024 at 2:50 am EST
2024: A Year of Flagship Smartphone Releases – What to Expect

Smartphone enthusiasts, take note. The year 2024 is set to be an exhilarating ride with a spate of flagship releases from major brands. The lineup includes anticipated launches from Apple, OnePlus, Samsung, Xiaomi, and Vivo, each unveiling cutting-edge technology and advanced features.

Apple’s iPhone 16 Series: A New Era?

While not officially confirmed, Apple’s iPhone 16 series is speculated to launch in September 2024. The focus for this release seems to be on software enhancements powered by generative AI in the iOS 18 operating system rather than significant hardware changes. This shift towards AI underlines the tech giant’s continuous push for innovation in the smartphone market.

OnePlus 12 Series: A Leap Forward

Scheduled for launch in India on January 23, 2024, the OnePlus 12 series, which includes the OnePlus 12 and OnePlus 12R, is ready to make its mark. Equipped with a 6.82-inch Fluid AMOLED display and boasting the latest Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 processor, these models are expected to deliver exceptional performance and a superior viewing experience.

Samsung’s Galaxy S24 Series: AI’s New Playground?

Samsung’s Galaxy S24 series, rumored for a January 17, 2024 launch, is generating a wave of anticipation. Although the brand has not officially confirmed the date, recent filings of AI-related trademarks suggest a strong AI feature set for the series. The tech world is abuzz with the potential of what this could mean for future smartphone capabilities.

Xiaomi’s 14 Pro: Global Release on the Horizon

Following its launch in October 2023, Xiaomi’s 14 Pro is expected to see a global release during the Mobile World Congress in February 2024. With a Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 processor and high-end camera specifications, this model is a testament to Xiaomi’s commitment to deliver top-notch technology to its users worldwide.

Vivo’s X100 Series: A New Challenger Enters

Vivo’s X100 and X100 Pro models are set for an Indian debut on January 4, 2024. Featuring advanced displays and the MediaTek Dimensity 9300 processor, these smartphones are poised to offer a powerful blend of performance and visual delight. Vivo’s entry into the 2024 smartphone race further diversifies the competition, promising exciting times ahead for consumers.

As we step into 2024, the smartphone landscape is set for a paradigm shift, with major brands striving to outdo each other in their quest for technological excellence. The emphasis on AI and advanced processing capabilities is likely to redefine user experiences, paving the way for an exciting new era in the smartphone industry.

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

