2023 Smartphone Durability Awards: Google’s Pixel 8 Pro and 7a Steal the Show

As the curtain falls on 2023, the smartphone industry rings in the New Year, marked by the annual Smartphone Durability Awards. This year saw significant strides in innovation, durability, and repairability, with Google’s Pixel 8 Pro and Pixel 7a taking center stage. The awards, conducted by the acclaimed YouTube channel JerryRigEverything, tested the mettle of various phones, dissecting their ability to withstand damage and ease of repair.

Google’s Pixel 8 Pro: A Repairability Standout

The Google Pixel 8 Pro was celebrated for its repairability, a result of Google’s collaboration with iFixit to provide accessible repair parts. Despite the need for a heat gun for screen repairs, the phone promises seven years of support, a significant commitment to longevity in the fast-paced tech world. However, it wasn’t the most repairable phone of the year. The Fairphone 5 clinched that title due to its easily removable parts, embodying the principles of sustainability and user empowerment.

Durability Takes Center Stage

On the durability front, the Google Pixel 7a emerged as the most durable smartphone of 2023, a testament to its plastic back and readily available repair parts. Conversely, the Google Pixel Fold failed to impress due to its vulnerable design when bent from the back, highlighting the challenges in balancing durability with innovative form factors.

Innovation Meets Design

Despite being deemed the least repairable, the ROG 7 Ultimate was lauded for its innovation. The phone features a motorized flap and internal copper fins for cooling, a testament to the creative design solutions emerging in the industry. Meanwhile, the Pro iPhones were recognized for their interior design aesthetics, with the electromagnets around the camera sensor earning specific praise.

As for foldable phones, the resilience varied. The Galaxy Z Flip 5 withstood severe durability tests, exemplifying Samsung’s commitment to making the foldable form factor a viable option for consumers. As the smartphone industry hurtles into 2024, the focus on repairability, durability, and innovative design is set to intensify, shaping the future of mobile technology.