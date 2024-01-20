2023 Report: Treepz Transports More Than 4 Million Passengers

In the face of a tumultuous year in the transportation industry, Treepz, Africa's leading shared mobility platform, stands tall as it releases its resilient 2023 Year in Review Report, showcasing its resilience, growth and transformative impact.

The year 2023 posed significant challenges in the transportation industry, particularly in Africa, with frequent petrol price hikes impacting the movement of people. However, despite these challenges, the company said in a recent press release that it navigated through the complexities and emerged at the end of the calendar year as a stronger industry player than ever before.

Charting the course

What began as a simple vision to solve the transportation challenges in Lagos, Nigeria, with technology has evolved into a global phenomenon, providing better transportation solutions for more than 4 million customers across six countries and three continents. The expansion beyond Nigeria is a testament to the scalability and effectiveness of the Treepz platform in meeting the diverse needs of users globally, the company said.

Earlier in the year, Treepz expanded its footprints to East Africa with the launch of Treepz in Kenya. This strategic expansion marked a significant stride in expanding the company’s presence in East Africa, enhancing accessibility, and tailoring transportation solutions to diverse commitments.

The company explained that it also solidified its foundation for long-term sustained growth and governance by appointing five reputable professionals to its board of directors. They include Ebenezer Arthur, Managing Partner of Wangara Capital Partners and Managing Director of Wangara Green Ventures, who brings 18 years of experience in sales, transportation, and technology, focusing on impact investing. Adejare Rasheed Olaoluwa, former CEO of the Bank of Industry in Nigeria, offers strategic management and financial expertise. Laura Venasse, a Partner at LaBarge Weinstein, brings her legal and business acumen to provide governance oversight. Jane Egerton-Idehen, Chair of the Board, is an experienced Fortune 500 technology executive with a telecommunications background, promising valuable insights for Treepz's strategic direction.

Financial Milestones and Self-Sustainability:

One of the pivotal achievements in 2023 was the attainment of financial milestones, with revenues for both Nigeria and Kenya reaching the break-even point. This marked a crucial step toward achieving a 100% self-sustaining position for Treepz. The financial stability achieved in 70% of all markets, including its home base in Nigeria and the newly launched Kenya operations, positions Treepz for sustained growth and resilience in the dynamic landscape of shared mobility.

Moreover, in less than a year since the launch of Treepz’s marketplace in 2023, the platform generated over $1.2 million in earnings for its hosts (vehicle owners).

Usage Statistics

A total of 1,2960,611 passenger trips were facilitated and completed in 2023, seamlessly connecting people across cities, it said. In 2023 alone, Treepz also added six new cities to its platform, increasing its footprints to 16 cities across three regions worldwide.

668 vehicles were onboarded on the Treepz marketplace within 8 months to offer wide transportation options for Treepz's diverse user base. The company further explained that customers across Africa have used Treepz technology to commute better over 4 million times since its launch.

Beyond Transportation

The tale with Treepz doesn’t end with commuting alone. Treepz now extends its reach beyond transportation alone, positively impacting various facets of users’ lives and the environment.

Looking forward, the company said "At the heart of our mission is a steadfast commitment to environmental sustainability, showcased by a remarkable reduction of 922,124 Kg of carbon emissions in 2023. Treepz actively contributes to fostering a greener environment, aligning our efforts with global initiatives to combat climate change and alleviate the ecological impact of transportation."

It added that "Treepz has played a pivotal role in supporting businesses by ensuring the safe daily commutes of 5,127 employees. This initiative underscores Treepz's broader impact in addressing crucial transportation needs and enhancing the efficiency and well-being of employees across diverse organizations."