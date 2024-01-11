en English
Tech

1NCE Introduces Plugins to Enhance IoT Platform at the Consumer Electronics Show

By: Hadeel Hashem
Published: January 11, 2024 at 4:20 am EST
At the Consumer Electronics Show in Las Vegas, 1NCE, a leading provider of a software platform for connected products, announced the launch of 1NCE Plugins. This new feature will allow integration of software from leading Internet of Things (IoT) developers, enhancing the platform’s capabilities for customers. The company’s platform, which operates in 165 countries, ensures secure and reliable data collection from IoT devices, converting this data into actionable intelligence. The launch of 1NCE Plugins marks a significant step in 1NCE’s software strategy, as the company aims to establish itself as a global standard for IoT tools and connectivity.

1NCE’s Global Footprint and Customer Base

Currently, 1NCE offers a cost-effective solution for deploying, connecting, and managing IoT sensors worldwide. Their Lifetime Flat license allows customers to connect devices for just one dollar per year. Boasting over 15,000 customers and partnerships with 60+ Fortune 500 companies, 1NCE has connected more than 20 million products globally. This wide-reaching customer base and global footprint underscore the company’s commitment to improving IoT connectivity worldwide.

1NCE Plugins: Enhancing the IoT Platform

1NCE Plugins allows third-party software developers to create IoT tools on the 1NCE platform, thereby providing customers with extensive options to integrate features from market-leading developers. This upgrade further boosts the company’s software platform’s capabilities. It supports IoT projects across 165 countries and regions, enabling customers to securely and reliably collect device data, accelerate time-to-market, optimize payload transmission to increase battery life by up to 70 percent, and even determine device location without GPS.

Future Plans and Commitment to Open Platforms

Chief Operating Officer, Ivo Rook, emphasized the importance of open platforms during the announcement. He also unveiled plans to further solidify 1NCE’s market position throughout 2024. In addition, Rook is slated to speak at the Consumer Technology Association’s panel on ‘The Future of Software-Defined Vehicles,’ where he will focus on evolving in-vehicle experiences and data-driven personalization.

Tech
author

Hadeel Hashem

Hadeel Hashem is an internationally acclaimed journalist recognized for her profound dedication to climate change and environmental reporting. With nearly a decade of experience under her belt, she has solidified her position as a trusted and respected figure in the world of journalism. Originating from Egypt, Hadeel has enriched the media landscapes of both Egypt and Saudi Arabia with her contributions since 2013, culminating in her recent role as Editor at MSN Arabia. Throughout her illustrious career, Hadeel has garnered several esteemed awards, a testament to her unparalleled expertise and unwavering dedication to factual reporting.

