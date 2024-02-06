10Pearls Launches 'Women in Tech' Event in Costa Rica to Bridge Gender Gap

10Pearls, a global digital transformation company, has declared the inauguration of a new chapter of its 'Women in Tech' event in Costa Rica, scheduled for February 10, 2024. This move aligns with 10Pearls' commitment to empowering women in technology and addressing the gender gap within the tech industry. The focus is particularly on Latin America where the company has expanded its nearshore operations.

Empowering Women at All Stages

The event aims to include women from all walks of their tech careers, from students to seasoned professionals. It will feature a series of enlightening talks by industry experts and has plans to introduce a competition in coding, testing, and UX/UI design. The initiative holds significant promise for positively impacting the tech landscape in Latin America.

A Stark Reality

According to the World Bank, only 5-15% of women in Latin America possess medium or strong computer-solving skills. This statistic underscores a significant opportunity for growth and impact through such initiatives, offering a much-needed boost to female representation in the tech sector in the region.

The Journey of 10Pearls

10Pearls was founded by brothers Imran and Zeeshan Aftab in 2004. The company has grown from a humble two-person operation to a global force with offices in multiple countries. The organization concentrates on various services including strategy consulting, product innovation, digital marketing, and software development. With expertise in advanced technologies like AI/ML, 10Pearls continues to make its mark on the global tech scene, most notably through initiatives like the 'Women in Tech' event.