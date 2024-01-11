en English
Tata Consultancy Services Reports Robust Revenue in the Midst of Economic Challenges

author
By: Rafia Tasleem
Published: January 11, 2024 at 9:21 am EST
Tata Consultancy Services Reports Robust Revenue in the Midst of Economic Challenges

In a robust display of financial performance, Tata Consultancy Services (TCS), a global leader in IT services, consulting, and business solutions, reported a revenue of Rs 60,583 crore for the recent quarter. This announcement resonates in a dynamic economic landscape where IT companies grapple with fluctuating global markets and technological disruptions.

Decoding the Numbers

The revenue figure, reflecting a year-on-year increase of 4%, bespeaks the company’s resilience and operational efficiency. The net profit for the December quarter stood at Rs 11,735 crore, marking an 8.2% growth. The company’s revenue ascension was propelled by strong double-digit growth in emerging markets, particularly India, and sectors like energy, resources and utilities, manufacturing, and life sciences & healthcare.

Performance Highlights

The operating margin improved by 50 bps to a healthy 25 percent, while the net margin rested at 19.4 percent. TCS’s order book for the quarter was a hefty USD 8.1 billion. The net cash from operations stood at Rs 11,276 crore. The UK market, contributing to an 8.1% growth, emerged as a strong performer, while North America witnessed a slight dip of 3%. TCS also secured deals worth $8.10 billion in the quarter. However, the banking and financial services sector, contributing 37% to TCS’s revenue, contracted by 3% in the latest quarter.

Quarterly Dividends and Market Implications

TCS announced a special dividend payout of Rs 18 per share and an interim dividend of Rs 9 per share for the December quarter. Despite a one-time charge of Rs 958 crore for settling a legal claim resulting in a 2.5% quarter-on-quarter drop in net profit, TCS shares ended 0.37% higher at Rs 3726.70 at market close. While analysts expressed concern over the decrease in order bookings, they lauded the performance, especially on the margin front.

Being a bellwether for the Indian IT industry, TCS’s financial results bear implications beyond the company. They serve as a barometer for the health of the broader industry, influencing market sentiment and potentially impacting the stock prices of other IT sector players.

0
Business India
author

Rafia Tasleem

Rafia Tasleem stands as an exemplary figure in media and communications, with a profound dedication to unraveling stories that resonate. An esteemed alumna of Aligarh Muslim University, she boasts a Master's in Mass Communication and Media Studies, providing her with a rich tapestry of journalistic insights. Rafia's adeptness in fostering effective communication and cultivating robust relationships distinguishes her in the industry. Her unyielding commitment to weaving impactful narratives and fortifying bonds with peers and informants positions her as an irreplaceable pillar within our newsroom.

