Politics

Tape Reveals NRA Officials’ Plot to Conceal Luxury Expenditure

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 11, 2024 at 10:01 am EST | Updated: Jan 11, 2024 at 10:22 am EST
Tape Reveals NRA Officials’ Plot to Conceal Luxury Expenditure

A covertly taped conversation has unveiled intricate details about how high-ranking officials of the National Rifle Association (NRA) and their public relations agency, Ackerman McQueen, meticulously strategized to dodge public disclosure of extravagant private jet usage and high-end hotel spending.

The meeting, conducted in the PR firm’s headquarters in Alexandria, Virginia, crafted plans to procure a Platinum American Express card for Tyler Schropp, the chief of the NRA’s advancement division, a role that primarily focused on securing significant donations.

Concealing Luxury Expenditure

The charges on this card were to be borne by Ackerman McQueen and billed back to the NRA under broad descriptions, skirting the nonprofit’s internal controls and veiling the expenses from almost everyone within the organization.

This practice was scrutinized and condemned in a report by an expert witness for New York Attorney General Letitia James. The expert suggested that it bypassed regulatory compliance, paving the way for potential fraud and abuse within the nonprofit.

Politics United States
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

