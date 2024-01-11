en English
India

Tamil Nadu Launches Landmark Coastal Restoration Mission

By: Dil Bar Irshad
Published: January 11, 2024 at 3:36 am EST
The Tamil Nadu government, in collaboration with the World Bank, has launched a landmark initiative – the Tamil Nadu Coastal Restoration Mission. Allocated a substantial budget of Rs. 1,675 Crore, this five-year mission aims to bolster coastal resilience and rejuvenate coastal ecosystems across the state.

Restoring Coastal Wetlands

At the heart of the mission is the restoration of coastal wetlands, key ecosystems critical for biodiversity, carbon storage, and local climate regulation. Among these are the Pallikaranai marshland and Ennore Creek, both in dire need of conservation efforts.

Conservation Initiatives and Centers

Furthering the mission’s reach, a Biodiversity Conservation Park is set to be established in Chengalpattu. In addition, Sea Turtle Conservation Centers in Nagapattinam and Chennai, and an International Dugong Conservation Centre in Thanjavur will be created, marking a significant stride for wildlife conservation in the region.

Safeguarding the Environment

The mission encompasses a multi-faceted approach, protecting mangroves and seagrass, restoring corals, managing coastal erosion, and curbing plastic waste contamination in coastal areas. It also promotes sustainable tourism and fosters a blue economy, a model for sustainable use of ocean resources for economic growth, improved livelihoods, and jobs.

Monitoring and Implementation

The Tamil Nadu Green Climate Company will monitor the mission, guided by a High Powered Steering Committee led by the chief secretary, with members from various governmental departments. The District Climate Change Missions will implement the project at the local level, ensuring a well-rounded approach to the mission’s objectives.

Dil Bar Irshad

Dil Bar Irshad, esteemed affiliate of the All India Media Association, has carved a niche in global journalism. As an international correspondent for BNN, Dil Bar has showcased versatility across various news segments, notably shining in eco-journalism. His zeal for crafting compelling narratives and delivering deep insights cements his pivotal role within the BNN ensemble. With unparalleled dedication and a distinctive viewpoint, he enriches the global discourse, deepening the audience's grasp on pressing events.

India

