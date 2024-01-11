Szydlo Questions Weber’s Support for Tusk: A Glimpse into European Politics

In a recent turn of events, Beata Szydlo, a distinguished Member of the European Parliament from Poland’s Law and Justice Party (PiS), has raised questions about Manfred Weber, leader of the European People’s Party Group in the European Parliament. The focus of her comments revolves around Weber’s swift backing of Donald Tusk, Poland’s former Prime Minister and current President of the European People’s Party. The implications are clear: Weber’s endorsement seemingly extends to the actions of Tusk’s previous administration in Poland.

Support for Tusk’s Administration

Weber’s support was articulated in light of the new Polish government’s efforts to rectify the harm done to the rule of law by the preceding administration. He voiced the EPP’s full endorsement of the coalition’s attempts to terminate the rule-of-law crisis in Poland. These comments were made in the context of two PiS politicians, Mariusz Kamiński and Maciej Wąsik, being held for alleged abuse of power.

The Weber-Tusk Connection

By fully endorsing the actions of the new Polish administration in restoring the rule of law and rebuilding democracy, Weber has made his stance clear. His statements were in response to the arrest of Kamiński and Wąsik, both members of the Law and Justice party, who were detained due to their connection with a land scandal. These politicians argue that they were pardoned by the president in 2015 and continue to vehemently maintain their innocence.

The Intricacies of European Politics

Yet, Szydlo’s statement goes beyond this particular case. It hints at a broader political dynamic where members of the European Parliament from different political groups align based on shared interests or values. This reflects the intricate interplay of national and European politics. Szydlo’s comments suggest that Weber’s backing of Tusk is anticipated, indicating a possible reason behind Tusk’s return to Polish politics.