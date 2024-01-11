en English
Health

Systemic Inflammation and Immune Dysregulation: A New Angle to Understanding Long COVID

By: Shivani Chauhan
Published: January 11, 2024 at 9:04 am EST | Updated: Jan 11, 2024 at 9:07 am EST
A groundbreaking study has shed light on the persistent symptoms experienced by individuals with long COVID (LC), a condition characterized by enduring symptoms of fatigue, brain fog, and sleep disturbances following severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2 (SARS-CoV-2) infections. This study, focusing on immune responses in LC individuals, has unveiled significant systemic inflammation and immune dysregulation, potentially underpinning the chronic symptoms associated with the condition.

Unraveling the Immune Response in LC Individuals

The research, conducted eight months post-infection, used omic assays and serology to analyze the immune response in two groups: those suffering from LC and those who had fully recovered. The results revealed stark differences in the immune response between the two groups. LC individuals exhibited increased frequencies of CD4 T cells ready to migrate to inflamed tissues, higher levels of SARS-CoV-2 antibodies, and signs of exhaustion in SARS-CoV-2 specific CD8 T cells. Notably, the study also identified a misalignment between T and B cell responses, suggesting an improper interaction between cellular and humoral adaptive immunity.

The Methodology

The study involved a cohort of 27 LC individuals and 16 fully recovered individuals. Researchers conducted a thorough analysis of several factors, including comorbidities, body mass index (BMI), and immune cell distribution. Through the use of CyTOF, serology, RNA sequencing, and plasma proteomics, scientists were able to delineate the unique immune features associated with LC. The World Health Organization (WHO) defines LC as symptoms persisting for three months or longer post-infection.

Impact on LC Understanding and Treatment

The discovery of systemic inflammation and immune dysregulation in LC individuals could contribute significantly to our understanding of this condition’s etiology. The findings provide a mechanistic angle to the persistent inflammation and clinical symptoms associated with LC, paving the way for more targeted treatment strategies. Moreover, the study underscores the importance of considering sex-specific alterations when investigating LC, as the research revealed marked differences in T cell subset distribution and sex-specific alterations in cytolytic subsets.

Health Science & Technology
Shivani Chauhan

Shivani Chauhan, a multifaceted and proficient media expert, has become an integral part of the BNN staff, contributing a wealth of familiarity from a variety of news outlets. She previously held the position of an Editor at PinkVilla, demonstrating her outstanding skills in managing content creation. Prior to that, Shivani was a dedicated Journalist for both India Legal and WION, refining her abilities in investigative journalism and narrative development. Her experience further extends to a term as an Associate Producer at Zee Media, as well as at Hindustan Times. Anchored in a deep-seated commitment to unearth the truth, Shivani thrives in captivating her audience with impactful stories that instigate significant change.

