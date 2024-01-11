SwiftInfer: Colossal-AI Unveils TensorRT-Based Solution for Optimizing Large Language Models

The Colossal-AI team has brought to light SwiftInfer, an open-source implementation of the StreamingLLM algorithm, that uses TensorRT to optimize the performance of Large Language Models (LLMs) during multi-round conversations. Traditional attention mechanisms such as dense, window, and sliding window attention with re-computation often hit a roadblock, struggling to maintain text generation quality over extended dialogues due to input length and GPU memory limitations.

StreamingLLM: A Solution to Attentional Sink Phenomenon

StreamingLLM offers a solution by employing a sliding-window-based attention module that ensures generation quality remains stable without the need for additional fine-tuning. It effectively addresses an attentional sink phenomenon where early tokens receive undue attention, leading to a potential degradation in quality during prolonged conversations.

SwiftInfer: Enhancing Performance Metrics

The initial PyTorch version of StreamingLLM sought further optimization to meet the necessary performance metrics. SwiftInfer manages to achieve this by enhancing the KV Cache mechanism and the attention module with position shift, resulting in a substantial 46% increase in inference performance. This implementation ensures stable, high-quality text generation without the collapse typically associated with other methods.

Enabling Longer Dialog Text Inputs

While StreamingLLM does not extend the model’s context length, it provides solid support for longer dialog text inputs. SwiftInfer makes this possible by integrating the TensorRT-LLM’s API, allowing models to be constructed similarly to PyTorch. This integration supports longer dialog text inputs and exhibits speed improvements. The commitment of the Colossal-AI community to open-source work is playing a significant role in advancing the AI field by enabling more efficient development and deployment of AI models.