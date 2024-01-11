en English
Health

Sven-Goran Eriksson, Former England Manager, Reveals Terminal Cancer Diagnosis

By: Salman Khan
Published: January 11, 2024 at 8:42 am EST
Sven-Goran Eriksson, Former England Manager, Reveals Terminal Cancer Diagnosis

In a solemn announcement, Sven-Goran Eriksson, the former England manager, has revealed his terminal cancer diagnosis. At the ripe age of 75, the medical professionals have given him the daunting prognosis of a year, at best, to live. Despite the grim outlook, Eriksson maintains a positive attitude and vows to ‘fight it as long as possible’.

Eriksson’s Illustrious Career

Known for his Swedish origins, Eriksson has left an indelible mark on the world of football. His tenure as England’s manager is particularly noteworthy, where he lead the country’s ‘golden generation’ at the World Cups of 2002 and 2006. His career spans over four decades and includes managing a diverse array of clubs like Benfica, Lazio, Roma, Manchester City, Mexico, and Ivory Coast. His achievements, including a 5-1 victory over Germany in Munich, and guiding England to three consecutive quarter-final berths at major tournaments, underscore his contributions to the sport.

Reactions to the Diagnosis

Following Eriksson’s announcement, a wave of support and tributes has swept across the football community. Personalities such as Wayne Rooney have lauded Eriksson as a ‘brilliant coach’ and a ‘special person’. As the news of his illness circulates, the tributes and messages of support continue to pour in, demonstrating the respect and admiration Eriksson has garnered over his long and successful career.

Eriksson’s Personal Battle

Eriksson’s diagnosis came as a shock, following a fainting spell during a 5k run. The cancer is inoperable, yet the former England manager’s resilience remains unbroken. He is committed to slowing the progression of the disease as best as he can. Currently, Eriksson leads a normal life at home, exercising regularly and cherishing each day. His fighting spirit stands as a testament to his character, both on and off the field.

Health Sports Sweden
author

Salman Khan

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

