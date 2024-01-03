Zerova Technologies Unveils High-Power DC Chargers at CES 2024

At the Consumer Electronics Show (CES) 2024, Zerova Technologies will introduce its groundbreaking high-power DC chargers, underpinning its position as a pioneer in electric vehicle (EV) charging innovation. The company will showcase its latest models: the DQ360, DQ480, and the DZ480. The DQ480 model, capable of delivering a whopping 480kW of power, marks a significant advancement in fast charging technology.

Pioneering Charger Design

Designed for public and fleet charging operations, Zerova’s chargers are equipped with optional media displays, a swing bar cable management system, and various display sizes. The DZ series stands out for its scalability, capable of reaching up to 3.84 megawatts when interconnected, reflecting a strong commitment to future-forward technology.

Expansive Product Range

In addition to the high-power DC chargers, Zerova will also display 30kW wall-mount, moveable models, and standalone chargers ranging from 180kW to 240kW. The company’s product offerings extend to Level 2 products, including 48A models specifically designed for smart residential use and commercial applications. These products support various charging protocols and standards, catering to a wide range of customer needs.

Global Presence and Commitment to Sustainability

Operating in over forty countries, Zerova offers white-label EV charger solutions to automakers, Charge Point Operators (CPOs), and other sectors like hospitality and fleet management. The company’s participation in the National Electric Vehicle Infrastructure Program (NEVI) and the Build America/Buy America (BABA) programs is backed by a new manufacturing facility, supplementing its international production bases.

Zerova places a strong emphasis on sustainability, social responsibility, and ethical governance in its operations. The company invites attendees, experts, and stakeholders to visit their booth at CES 2024 for a comprehensive experience of their EV charging solutions.