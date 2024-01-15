en English
Sustainability

Zenzic Capital Targets UK Student Housing Market with £500m Investment

author
By: Rizwan Shah
Published: January 15, 2024 at 7:49 am EST
Zenzic Capital, a prominent name in real estate credit and special situations investment, has set its sights on the UK’s student housing market. With a robust investment plan exceeding £500 million, Zenzic aims to develop purpose-built student accommodations (PBSA), affirming its commitment to the evolving needs of the student population.

Zenzic and Torsion: A Solid Partnership

Zenzic’s venture is already in motion, marked by the purchase of five significant development projects. This acquisition is a result of a joint venture with Torsion Group, a reputed residential developer. The collaboration aims to create a portfolio that surpasses a gross development value of £250 million across seven schemes by the end of 2024.

Driving Factors and Investment Strategy

Zenzic’s CEO, Nadine Buckland, shed light on the factors propelling this ambitious investment. She pointed out the sharp increase in student numbers and the shortage of high-quality student accommodations as principal drivers. Buckland also emphasized the potential for inflation-protected income and investment returns in the sector, especially in the face of challenging macroeconomic conditions.

A Commitment to Sustainability

Parallel to this massive investment, Torsion’s CEO, Dan Spencer, underlined their dedication to sustainability. The goal is to reduce carbon emissions in all of their developments, thereby contributing to the global effort to combat climate change. The partnership between Zenzic and Torsion is not just a business alliance but an extension of their existing relationship, aiming to deliver a product that caters to the modern student’s needs while leading in the decarbonization of the construction sector.

With this bold move, Zenzic Capital is not only addressing the demand-supply gap in the UK’s student housing market but also setting a precedent for sustainable practices in the construction industry. As the venture unfolds, it will be interesting to observe how it shapes the landscape of the UK’s student accommodations and impacts the broader real estate market.

author

Rizwan Shah

Having accumulated more than twenty years of experience in the world of journalism, Rizwan Shah has turned his career into a relentless quest for impeccable news reporting. Excelling as a political analyst, anchor, and broadcast journalist, Rizwan has built a prestigious reputation grounded in his unwavering commitment to honest storytelling and fostering open discussion. With a core focus on politics and relevant global events, he values audience engagement and constantly works on honing his skills. His meticulous reporting and captivating storytelling, threaded with educational aspects, intrigue his audience. His unique expertise and unmatched dedication have earned him a well-respected place in the journalism sphere.

