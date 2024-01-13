en English
Sustainability

Worcester Remade: A New Beacon of Sustainability Emerges at Crowngate Shopping Centre

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 13, 2024 at 1:29 am EST
Worcester Remade: A New Beacon of Sustainability Emerges at Crowngate Shopping Centre

In the bustling heart of Worcester, a new environmental charity shop, Worcester Remade, has thrown open its doors to the public at the Crowngate Shopping Centre. This unique initiative is a clarion call to the community to embrace upcycling and repurposing of fabrics and materials, giving them a new lease on life instead of relegating them to the waste pile.

Carrying The Torch Forward

Worcester Remade is a spiritual successor to the Worcestershire Resource Exchange, a similar project that served the community dutifully for 18 years before folding in the summer of 2022. A dedicated group of enthusiasts, united by their passion for scrap materials and the possibilities they hold, were instrumental in establishing this community organization. Their ultimate vision? A fully functional, vibrant scrapstore for the region.

Volunteer-Driven Initiative

As a Community Interest Company and a registered charity, Worcester Remade is a testament to the power of volunteerism. The shop is currently operational on Thursday and Friday mornings, with an open call for additional volunteers to help extend its opening hours. It’s a call to arms for the community to rally behind the cause and play their part in promoting a more sustainable future.

An Ode to Sustainability

The shop prides itself on offering a variety of high-quality furnishing fabrics and craft materials, with an eye on expanding its inventory to include a broader range of reusable items. Beyond just a retail outlet, the organization plans to host workshops aimed at teaching valuable skills for repurposing materials and advocating sustainable living practices. It’s a mission to rewrite the narrative around waste and champion the cause of the circular economy.

Lynn Denham, the joint leader of Worcester City Council, visited the shop and lauded the volunteers’ efforts. She championed the venture as a beacon of community involvement and urged more citizens to lend their support to the cause.

Sustainability
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

