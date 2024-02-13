Win a Voluntourism Trip to Patagonia: Restore the Base Torres Trail

Las Torres Patagonia is offering an opportunity of a lifetime: a chance to volunteer in the restoration of the Base Torres Trail while immersing oneself in the stunning landscapes of Patagonia. The family-owned property, located in the UNESCO Biosphere Park of Torres del Paine National Park, Chile, is inviting ten lucky individuals to join their voluntourism trip.

A Trail Restoration Project with a Purpose

The Base Torres Trail, a popular hiking destination in Patagonia, has been affected by the increasing footfall of tourists over the years. The restoration project, led by Las Torres Patagonia, aims to preserve the trail and protect the surrounding ecosystem, which is crucial for the survival of the local flora and fauna.

How to Win a Spot on the Voluntourism Trip

To participate in this unique experience, individuals must submit a video entry on Instagram or Facebook, explaining what sustainability and ecotourism mean to them. The deadline for entries is February 25th, 2024. An expert panel of judges will select the ten winners based on the creativity, passion, and sincerity displayed in their videos.

What's Included in the Voluntourism Trip

The winners will be awarded a five-day, all-expenses paid trip to Patagonia, Chile. The package includes accommodation at Las Torres Patagonia, meals, and transportation to and from the restoration project site. During their stay, volunteers will work on the trail's conservation efforts, guided by experts in the field.

The benefits of volunteering abroad are manifold. For starters, it allows individuals to immerse themselves in a new culture and make meaningful connections with the local community. Volunteering also fosters personal growth and provides an opportunity to gain a humble perspective towards life.

Moreover, volunteering in a foreign country can contribute to one's professional development. Working on sustainable solutions for disadvantaged communities can enhance one's problem-solving skills and provide valuable experience in the field of ecotourism.

In conclusion, Las Torres Patagonia's voluntourism trip offers a unique and rewarding opportunity for individuals to make a positive impact on the local community and environment while exploring the breathtaking landscapes of Patagonia. The deadline for entries is fast approaching, so don't miss out on this chance of a lifetime.

