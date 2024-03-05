Wicked Weed Brewing Achieves GOLD TRUE Certification for Zero Waste Operations

Wicked Weed Brewing, renowned for its innovative beer production, has been awarded the prestigious GOLD certification under the TRUE (Total Resource Use and Efficiency) rating system, administered by Green Business Certification Inc. (GBCI), for its outstanding zero waste initiatives. The certification highlights the company's commitment to sustainable waste management and reduction practices, aligning with its foundational ethos of sustainability since its inception in 2012.

Path to Sustainability

Under the leadership of , Director of Safety & Sustainability, Wicked Weed Brewing has made significant strides in minimizing waste, achieving a remarkable record of diverting 99.3% of its waste - totaling over 18 million lbs. of materials - away from landfills in 2023. This achievement was made possible through innovative recycling initiatives, including the creation of a community recycling area for items traditionally difficult to recycle, such as Styrofoam, natural corks, plastic bags, and PakTech can carriers. Collaborating with local organizations like Feed Me Foam, Wicked Weed has fostered a culture of sustainability within and beyond its operations.

Community and Environmental Impact

Wicked Weed Brewing's efforts extend beyond its brewery walls, positively impacting the local community and environment. The company's initiatives, such as "Foam Fridays," have facilitated the recycling of approximately 28 cubic yards of foam from the public. Moreover, through partnerships with How2Recycle and CIRT, Wicked Weed has ensured the recyclability of its products, demonstrating a comprehensive approach to sustainability that encompasses its entire product lifecycle. These efforts not only contribute to environmental health but also set a precedent for responsible waste management within the industry.

Recognition and Future Directions

The TRUE GOLD certification is a testament to Wicked Weed Brewing's dedication to sustainability and its role as a leader in environmental stewardship. , president and CEO of GBCI, commended Wicked Weed for its commitment to reducing waste and resources throughout their system lifecycle, underscoring the importance of effective waste management strategies for public and environmental health. As Wicked Weed Brewing continues to innovate and lead by example, its actions inspire others in the industry to consider the environmental impact of their operations and to strive for sustainable practices.