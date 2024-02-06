WEFE Nexus Approach: Key to Resilient Sustainable Development, Says the 5th Mediterranean Water Forum

In a bid to address the mounting threats posed by climate change, the 5th Mediterranean Water Forum in Tunis held a thematic session on the Water-Energy-Food-Environment Nexus (WEFE). The session underscored the necessity for an integrated and sustainable management of resources to champion resilient sustainable development.

Advocating for a Paradigm Shift

Michael Scoullos, Chairman of the Global Water Partnership-Mediterranean (GWP-MED), pressed for a shift towards sustainable food systems. These systems should embody the WEFE Nexus approach, a concept pioneered by the UN Food and Agriculture Organisation (FAO). The WEFE Nexus approach underlines the interconnectivity between water, energy, food, and ecosystems. It suggests that water is critical for food and energy production, and correspondingly, energy is vital for water treatment and food distribution.

Challenging the Sector-Based Strategies

Scoullos highlighted that sector-based strategies fall short in tackling crises such as water scarcity, biodiversity loss, and energy security. Instead, he proposed a high-level political will and cross-sector governance involving stakeholders as indispensable for implementing the WEFE Nexus approach.

Supporting Sustainable Management

Scoullos also emphasized the crucial role of technological innovation and financial mechanisms in supporting sustainable management. Hedi Chebili from the Ministry of the Environment and Imed Ben Lili from the Societe Nationale d'Exploitation et de Distribution des Eaux (SONEDE) further underscored the importance of multidisciplinary approaches. Both agreed that these are essential to bolster ecosystem resilience against climatic and urban changes.

The forum set out to foster the adoption of renewable resources and to forge effective interconnections between various resources. The ultimate goal is to promote green and blue economies, thereby ensuring a resilient and sustainable future in the face of evolving climate change threats.