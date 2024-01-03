en English
Sustainability

VeChain Partners with BCG to Bolster Web3 Adoption and Sustainability

By: Shivani Chauhan
Published: January 3, 2024 at 3:10 am EST | Updated: Jan 3, 2024 at 3:44 am EST
Blockchain technology firm, VeChain, has entered into a partnership with the Boston Consulting Group (BCG), aiming to fuel the mass adoption of Web3 technologies. This collaboration underscores the prioritization of environmental sustainability, with an emphasis on reducing carbon emissions in industries with high environmental impact. The driving force behind this initiative is the use of blockchain technology to bolster global health and transform sustainability.

VeChain’s Optimism for VET Growth in 2024

VeChain expresses optimism for the growth potential of its native token, VET, declaring 2024 as a pivotal year for its blockchain and token. Despite the recent 3% drop in VET’s trading price, the performance of the token has been bullish over the past 30 days, with a 53.25% increase. The company predicts the token’s value could rise to $0.063 by the end of 2024, although these expectations are subject to numerous influencing factors.

VeChain’s Better Holidays Contest

VeChain extends its commitment to sustainability through its Better Holidays Contest, a competition that encourages sustainable ideas. The contest offers a total prize of $15,000 in VET, with the top three ideas earning prizes of $5,000, $3,000, and $2,000 in VET, respectively. Submissions can be made via social media platforms, with participants required to tag VeChain and use the hashtag Better Holidays.

Nufinetes Browser Extension Integrates Blockchain

VeChain’s commitment to expanding its ecosystem is further demonstrated by the integration of blockchain into the Nufinetes browser extension. This extension now supports custom VIP180 tokens, VET, and VTHO, along with other decentralized ledgers such as Polygon, Ethereum, and Bitcoin. This integration marks a significant step towards greater adoption and use of VeChain’s blockchain technology.

Sustainability
Shivani Chauhan

Shivani Chauhan, a multifaceted and proficient media expert, has become an integral part of the BNN staff, contributing a wealth of familiarity from a variety of news outlets. She previously held the position of an Editor at PinkVilla, demonstrating her outstanding skills in managing content creation. Prior to that, Shivani was a dedicated Journalist for both India Legal and WION, refining her abilities in investigative journalism and narrative development. Her experience further extends to a term as an Associate Producer at Zee Media, as well as at Hindustan Times. Anchored in a deep-seated commitment to unearth the truth, Shivani thrives in captivating her audience with impactful stories that instigate significant change.

