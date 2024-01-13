en English
Europe

Valencia Inherits European Green Capital Title from Tallinn in Symbolic Handover

By: Emmanuel Abara Benson
Published: January 13, 2024 at 3:01 am EST
Valencia Inherits European Green Capital Title from Tallinn in Symbolic Handover

In a resounding show of commitment towards environmental sustainability, Valencia has taken over the mantle of the European Green Capital 2024 from Tallinn in a symbolic ceremony. The event, steeped in optimism and pride, underscored both cities’ unwavering dedication to fostering greener communities and implementing innovative solutions to tackle pressing environmental challenges.

Tallinn’s Journey Towards Sustainability

Having held the title of European Green Capital 2023, Tallinn has been steadfast in its pursuit of a more environmentally friendly and inclusive future. The city’s Vice Mayor, Tiit Terik, emphasized that the handover to Valencia does not signify the end of Tallinn’s green journey. Instead, it marks a continuation of their efforts to create a sustainable urban space and raise residents’ awareness about the importance of nature and the environment.

The city has engaged in active cooperation with its citizens, companies, and organizations, championing initiatives such as the Green Tracks (Rohejälg) project. This initiative aims to improve the quality of green areas, bring more greenery to the city, enhance spatial quality in high-use areas, and foster the development of green networks within the city. Furthermore, it has allowed for the testing of new eco-friendly solutions by reorganizing the urban space and creating prototypes.

Valencia’s Ambitious Sustainability Strategy

As the successor to Tallinn, Valencia has been recognized for its ambitious sustainability strategy and its rich history of civic movements driving change. The city is poised to carry forward the legacy of environmental stewardship, with the goal of making a positive impact on its citizens and the broader global community.

Commissioner for Environment, Oceans and Fisheries, Virginijus Sinkevičius, lauded Valencia for its efforts. He expressed confidence in the city’s potential to leverage its tenure as the European Green Capital to further its sustainability goals and set a benchmark for other cities.

Europe Sustainability
Emmanuel Abara Benson

Emmanuel Abara Benson, an esteemed international correspondent, has spent years delving deep into the dynamics of African economies. He embarked on his journalistic journey with noteworthy contributions to leading outlets such as Naira Metrics, Business Insider Africa, and Business Elites. Serving as a voice for African stories, Emmanuel offers captivating and in-depth insights that resonate with both local and international audiences. A respected figure in the field, his unwavering dedication shines through his meticulous research and thoughtful commentary. With a keen eye for detail, Emmanuel delivers a well-rounded and enlightening view on African issues, establishing him as a trusted news source from the continent. Beyond mere news dissemination, he's driven by a passion to enhance global comprehension of Africa and champion its progress.

