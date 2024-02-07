USFR Invests $700M in Offshore Wind Industry to Boost Domestic Production

In an ambitious move to bolster the U.S. offshore wind industry, US Forged Rings Inc. (USFR) has unveiled plans for a $700 million investment in the construction of a tower fabrication facility and a steel forging plant. These state-of-the-art facilities, to be located along the East Coast, aim to plug a crucial supply chain gap for offshore wind components and relieve bottlenecks in this rapidly expanding market.

Meeting the Demand for Wind Power

The tower fabrication facility, once operational, will have the capacity to churn out 100 fully coated towers annually, with the potential to double the output based on market demand. The facility promises a significant reduction in both delays and costs by incorporating internally produced flanges. Furthermore, the steel forging plant is set to break records as the largest ring rolling facility in North America and Europe, capable of producing flanges up to 40 feet in diameter.

A Boon for the US Economy

USFR's colossal investment is not only a game-changer for the offshore wind industry but also a significant stimulus for the U.S. economy. The establishment of these facilities is projected to generate over 500 full-time jobs in the U.S., thus contributing to the local economy. The 16 to 20-month construction period is expected to kick-off as soon as permits are approved, with the first towers anticipated to enter production in early 2026.

Commitment to Sustainability and Domestic Production

In addition to bolstering the offshore wind market and creating jobs, USFR's endeavor also underscores a commitment to sustainability. The facilities will utilize 77% recycled content, limiting their carbon footprint. Moreover, USFR's collaboration with domestic steel manufacturers Nucor and Ellwood Quality Steels ensures that the final products will be 100% made in the U.S., supporting national manufacturing.

This investment aligns with the U.S. government's goal of deploying 30 gigawatts (GW) of offshore wind power by 2030 and 110 GW by 2050, paving the way for a greener future.