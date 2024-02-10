USDA-Backed 'Greening World' Project Brings Composting Innovation to Virginia Zoo

U.S. Department of Agriculture Funds Virginia Zoo's 'Greening World' Composting Initiative

In a significant stride towards promoting environmental sustainability and community engagement, the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) has awarded funds to the Virginia Zoo for its groundbreaking composting project, 'Greening World'. The ambitious initiative aims to convert food and organic waste into valuable compost, thereby reducing waste disposal in landfills and fostering a deeper appreciation for sustainable choices among zoo visitors.

Slated to commence in the coming months, 'Greening World' will see the Virginia Zoo acquire a state-of-the-art Big Hanna in-vessel composter unit, courtesy of the USDA's financial support. This innovative composting technology will process food and organic waste generated by the zoo and its visitors, transforming it into nutrient-rich compost to nourish the flora and fauna that call the zoo home.

A Collaborative Effort for a Greener Future

The 'Greening World' project extends beyond the boundaries of the Virginia Zoo, actively involving local partners such as the Elizabeth River Project, the Virginia Master Gardeners Association, and the Foodbank of Southeastern Virginia and the Eastern Shore. This collaborative approach not only strengthens the collective commitment to environmental stewardship but also creates opportunities for knowledge sharing and community outreach.

The Elizabeth River Project, dedicated to restoring the Elizabeth River's environmental health, will play a pivotal role in the initiative by providing educational resources and promoting awareness of the composting process. The Virginia Master Gardeners Association, a community of volunteers committed to horticultural education and outreach, will lend its expertise in composting techniques and best practices.

Meanwhile, the Foodbank of Southeastern Virginia and the Eastern Shore will collaborate with the zoo to address food insecurity in the region. By repurposing food waste and engaging visitors in sustainable practices, the zoo hopes to make a meaningful contribution to the community's well-being.

Rallying Community Support

Although the USDA's funding has set the 'Greening World' project in motion, additional financial support is required to cover the remaining costs associated with the composter and greenhouse updates. The zoo is actively seeking $107,800 to cover utility, installation, and implementation expenses, as well as an additional $150,000 to modernize the zoo's greenhouses.

The updated greenhouses will not only serve as an educational platform for visitors to learn about composting and sustainable horticulture practices but also provide a controlled environment for plants sensitive to the region's climate. This expansion will enable the zoo to cultivate a more diverse range of plants, enhancing the overall visitor experience and supporting the zoo's conservation efforts.

A Catalyst for Change

As the 'Greening World' project takes shape, the Virginia Zoo stands at the forefront of environmental responsibility and community engagement. By demonstrating the transformative power of composting and promoting sustainable choices, the zoo is inspiring visitors to become agents of change in their own lives.

The 'Greening World' project serves as a testament to the enduring potential of collaboration and innovation in addressing pressing environmental challenges. As the zoo embarks on this exciting journey, it invites the Norfolk community to join the movement and contribute to a greener, more sustainable future.

With the USDA's support and the collective efforts of local partners and the community, the Virginia Zoo's 'Greening World' project is poised to make a lasting impact, both within the zoo's walls and beyond.

